Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly has summoned Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to appear before Parliament on Wednesday/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

House summons Mbadi as MPs protest delayed NG-CDF disbursement

With less than two weeks before schools reopen, MPs warned that the delays could force hundreds of thousands of needy students to stay home due to lack of bursaries, even as vital community projects remain stalled.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The National Assembly has summoned Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to appear before Parliament on Wednesday following a stormy House session in which lawmakers protested persistent delays in the disbursement of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) allocations.

With less than two weeks before schools reopen, MPs warned that the delays could force hundreds of thousands of needy students to stay home due to lack of bursaries, even as vital community projects remain stalled.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, who rose on a point of order to question why the CS had failed to honor a prior commitment to address the House on the matter, sparked uproar on the matter on Tuesday.

“Mr. Speaker, we are less than 10 days away from schools reopening and our students are going back without bursaries. The CS had promised to release money weekly, but so far only a quarter of the funds have been disbursed. Order number one this afternoon must be CDF and NGAAF,” said Bowen.

Lawmakers across the political divide expressed frustration, saying the Treasury’s inaction was hurting vulnerable Kenyans who depend on the fund for education and local development.

Suspending House business

Eldas MP Adan Keynan went as far as calling for a suspension of House business until the matter is resolved.

“Let us suspend everything until the question of KeRRA, KURA, and NG-CDF is sorted. No more business,” he said.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah emphasized that the fund should not be politicized, warning that the delays are directly affecting lives on the ground.

“NG-CDF is not for members of Parliament—it is for the people of Kenya. There are children who won’t go to school, communities that will lack security infrastructure. The Treasury has no choice. The CS must come prepared, if not with words, then with his chequebook. Tomorrow, it’s pesa na pesa kwa NG-CDF,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere echoed the demand for immediate action.

“CDF is a clear example of real devolution. Let the CS come here with evidence that the money is in our accounts. If not, we will hold him here until that is done,” she warned.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu lamented the situation, describing it as the worst NG-CDF budget cycle he has seen, particularly ironic given Mbadi’s background as a former MP.

“We thought when we got one of our own at Treasury, things would improve. Instead, they’ve worsened. I’ve been in this House for years, and this is the worst year in terms of CDF disbursements,” Mulu said.

While Speaker Moses Wetangula rejected calls to suspend House business, he granted MPs a short leash, giving CS Mbadi just one day to show up and respond.

“You have the power. You have impeached a minister, a deputy president. Do not walk away from your House. Give the CS until tomorrow—only tomorrow—to explain himself. If he doesn’t come ready, the House will act,” Wetangula ruled.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Raila loyalists slam defiant Orengo over ‘hostile’ remarks

During the funeral of Odinga's aide, Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the "praise-singing bandwagon" for the current administration.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Smiles for partially blind granny in Homabay as she is gifted a brand new house

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Apr 15 – Widows from Ng’uono Onyalo and Ombek Aswekra in West Kasipul had their turn to enjoy empowering Empowerment sessions...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Four Plead Guilty in Landmark Ant Smuggling Case as Kenya Cracks Down on Biopiracy

The accused – two Belgians, a Vietnamese national, and a Kenyan – admitted to attempting to illegally export the giant African harvester ant (Messor...

6 hours ago

crime

Gachagua demands security boost, claims his life and family in danger

In a letter addressed to President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua alleged that there have been attempts to attack...

8 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly to okay appointment of five Principal Secretary nominees

State House said the changes made on March 20 are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy,...

8 hours ago

crime

Suspect linked to Sh49 million fraud to remanded until April 22

Preliminary investigations reveal that he gained unauthorized access to a company trading as Jambo Pay and accessed the funds through the client portal.

10 hours ago

Headlines

Prosecution to give details in live Queen Ant Trafficking Case

The prosecution is expected to present the facts of a case involving two Belgians, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan who pleaded guilty to...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gender CS nominee Hanna Cheptumo Proposes the Relocation of Gender Desks to Hospitals for better support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary nominee Hanna Cheptumo has proposed relocating gender-based violence (GBV) reporting desks from police...

1 day ago