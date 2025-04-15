House summons Mbadi as MPs protest delayed NG-CDF disbursement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The National Assembly has summoned Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to appear before Parliament on Wednesday following a stormy House session in which lawmakers protested persistent delays in the disbursement of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) allocations.

With less than two weeks before schools reopen, MPs warned that the delays could force hundreds of thousands of needy students to stay home due to lack of bursaries, even as vital community projects remain stalled.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, who rose on a point of order to question why the CS had failed to honor a prior commitment to address the House on the matter, sparked uproar on the matter on Tuesday.

“Mr. Speaker, we are less than 10 days away from schools reopening and our students are going back without bursaries. The CS had promised to release money weekly, but so far only a quarter of the funds have been disbursed. Order number one this afternoon must be CDF and NGAAF,” said Bowen.

Lawmakers across the political divide expressed frustration, saying the Treasury’s inaction was hurting vulnerable Kenyans who depend on the fund for education and local development.

Suspending House business

Eldas MP Adan Keynan went as far as calling for a suspension of House business until the matter is resolved.

“Let us suspend everything until the question of KeRRA, KURA, and NG-CDF is sorted. No more business,” he said.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah emphasized that the fund should not be politicized, warning that the delays are directly affecting lives on the ground.

“NG-CDF is not for members of Parliament—it is for the people of Kenya. There are children who won’t go to school, communities that will lack security infrastructure. The Treasury has no choice. The CS must come prepared, if not with words, then with his chequebook. Tomorrow, it’s pesa na pesa kwa NG-CDF,” he said.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere echoed the demand for immediate action.

“CDF is a clear example of real devolution. Let the CS come here with evidence that the money is in our accounts. If not, we will hold him here until that is done,” she warned.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu lamented the situation, describing it as the worst NG-CDF budget cycle he has seen, particularly ironic given Mbadi’s background as a former MP.

“We thought when we got one of our own at Treasury, things would improve. Instead, they’ve worsened. I’ve been in this House for years, and this is the worst year in terms of CDF disbursements,” Mulu said.

While Speaker Moses Wetangula rejected calls to suspend House business, he granted MPs a short leash, giving CS Mbadi just one day to show up and respond.

“You have the power. You have impeached a minister, a deputy president. Do not walk away from your House. Give the CS until tomorrow—only tomorrow—to explain himself. If he doesn’t come ready, the House will act,” Wetangula ruled.