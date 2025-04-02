Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Delegates at the Hong Ting Forum hosted by Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau in Nairobi on April 2, 2025. The forum focused on China-Africa cooperation in modernization.

Focus on China

Hong Ting Forum held in Kenya to advance China-Africa modernization drive

Guo Haiyan, the Chinese ambassador to Kenya, said that both China and its African partners share aspirations to modernize their economies and achieve common prosperity, peace and stability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 2 (Xinhua) — The 2025 edition of the Hong Ting Forum took place on Wednesday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, industry executives and media practitioners to explore ways to advance China-Africa cooperation on modernization.

Hosted by Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau, the forum was held under the theme “China-Africa Dialogue on the Path to Modernization.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Korir Sing’Oei, principal secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said the forum reaffirmed the importance of fostering Sino-African dialogue to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

According to Sing’Oei, the China-Africa partnership is both desirable and beneficial, as it responds to the aspirations of both sides in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Kenya fully supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as well as its Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, which rally like-minded nations to address the evolving needs of humanity, he said.

“As Kenya advances modernization efforts, the government looks forward to learning from China’s best practices. I believe other African countries will also be eager to do the same,” Sing’Oei said.

Guo Haiyan, the Chinese ambassador to Kenya, said that both China and its African partners share aspirations to modernize their economies and achieve common prosperity, peace and stability.

The joint modernization of China and Africa has taken on new urgency, with their leaders agreeing on the need to accelerate renewal efforts that foster inclusivity, peace, security and harmony between humanity and nature, Guo said.

She also called for a stronger Sino-African partnership and greater consensus on safeguarding the interests of the Global South.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Peter Kagwanja, the chief executive officer of the Africa Policy Institute, a Nairobi-based Pan-African think tank, said that given their shared history and destiny, Africa and China should engage in mutual dialogue, exchange knowledge and share best practices to advance their modernization trajectories.

According to Kagwanja, the modernization drive of China and African countries should be homegrown and grounded in mutual respect to ensure a lasting impact on societies striving for sustained growth, inclusivity and stability.

“China and Africa have chosen the path of independent modernization and peaceful development, built on dialogue, as envisioned in the Global Civilization Initiative,” Kagwanja said, noting that dialogue between China and Africa dates back to the Silk Road era, when ancient civilizations converged to exchange goods, services and ideas on culture, economics and governance.

Mustafa Ali, the co-founder and chairman of the Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies, a Nairobi-based think tank, said that China is already a trailblazer in modernization and can leverage its soft power to strengthen multilateralism amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya secures Sh 1.8 bn grant from China to upgrade hospitals

The deal was signed at Treasury Building by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi, and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya,...

6 days ago

Fifth Estate

Building Bridges, Shaping Futures: China and Africa’s Collaborative Path to Modernisation

Today, China is Africa’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $282 billion in 2023. Chinese investments in infrastructure, technology, and industrial development continue...

March 24, 2025

Fifth Estate

A New Chapter in China-Kenya Relations: Building a Future of Shared Prosperity

Over the past two decades, China and Kenya have forged a strategic partnership that extends beyond traditional diplomacy. The footprints of this collaboration are...

March 10, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Speaker Wetang’ula seeks China’s support in digitizing legislative processes

The Speaker stated that the technological support would go a long way in improving efficiency, record-keeping, and enhancing public engagement thereby ensuring Parliament effectively...

March 6, 2025

Fifth Estate

China-Africa Cooperation: A Path to Sustainable Development and Climate Action

With abundant natural resources and a dynamic youthful population, Africa has the foundation for economic transformation—but realizing this potential requires strategic cooperation with development...

February 17, 2025

Fifth Estate

Ambassador Guo Haiyan Welcomes Chinese New Year with a Renewed Commitment to China-Kenya Cooperation

I will promote greater people-to-people exchanges between our countries, fostering deeper understanding and strengthening the long-standing friendship and mutual trust that date back to...

January 29, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi hosts China’s new Ambassador Guo Haiyan

The duo considered avenues to further deepen consultations between the two nations in key sectors, including infrastructure, Information Communication Technology (ICT), energy, education, climate...

January 16, 2025

Focus on China

Guo Haiyan Arrives in Nairobi as New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

Guo arrived in Nairobi on January 6, 2025, to assume her post, succeeding Zhou Pingjian, whose tenure ended in December 2024 after four years...

January 7, 2025