Former Kiambu Governor Waititu. /FILE

Kenya

High Court to rule on ex-governor Waititu’s bond application

Waititu, who has been in prison since February following his conviction in a corruption case, is seeking to be released on bond pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The High Court is set to rule on a fresh application for bond sought by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Waititu, who has been in prison since February following his conviction in a corruption case, is seeking to be released on bond pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) objected to his fresh application, arguing that the matter had already been decided by the same court, making the renewed request inadmissible.  

The former governor was sentenced to 12 years in prison or a fine of 53 Million Shillings after the magistrate’s court found him guilty of corruption-related charges.

Justice Lucy Njuguna had rejected his first bid for bond on March 3, 2025.

Waititu’s earlier application citing medical grounds was dismissed because it did not meet the legal threshold for release on bail pending appeal.

The ex-Governor was similarly barred from vying for any political seat for a period of 7 years.

Waititu was charged along with his wife, Susan Ndung’u, who was slapped with a one-year imprisonment or pay a fine of 500,000 Shillings

