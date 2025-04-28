Connect with us

High Court okays Malala’s ouster as UDA Secretary General

Justice Bahati Mwamuye also quashed the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal decision that had temporarily reinstated Malala.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Cleophas Malala has suffered a blow after the High Court upheld his removal as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General.

In a ruling Monday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye also quashed the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal decision that had temporarily reinstated Malala.

The court emphasized that the gazette notice effecting Malala’s removal remains valid and binding.

“The 1st respondent’s appeal before the PPDT is hereby terminated and shall not proceed before the tribunal. Any orders previously issued in favor of the respondent are hereby vacated,” ruled the court.

In a further blow to Malala, the High Court also nullified the entire proceedings before the PPDT, effectively closing the door on any attempt to challenge his ouster through that forum.

