Healthcare professionals to reflect on 10 Years of Diabetes Care

Kenya Diabetes Study Group President Rosslyn Ngugi says the conference aims to spark meaningful conversations and collaboration that will shape the future of diabetes care in Kenya and globally.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Preparations are in top gear for the 10th Annual Scientific Diabetes Conference, set to take place in mid-May in Naivasha.

The theme of this year’s conference is “A Decade in Diabetes Care.” – a celebration of progress, collaboration, and commitment in diabetes management, research,and advocacy.

“In our own community, the burden of diabetes is felt deeply, particularly among vulnerable populations. Access to care, affordability of treatments, and the need for greater awareness and prevention efforts remain critical issues that demand our attention,” she said.

The KDSG President noted that ‘the global diabetes burden remains a pressing challenge, calling for renewed partnerships and
innovative solutions’

“We will engage in thought-provoking discussions, share cutting-edge research, and explore innovative strategies to address the challenges of diabetes care. We will hear from experts in the field, learn from each other’s experiences, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of diabetes management,” Ngugi asserted.

Kenya has witnessed a steady rise in diabetes cases, with lifestyle changes and urbanization cited as major contributing factors.

