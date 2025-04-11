Govt to respect court order on Police Reforms: PS Omollo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has pledged to respect the High Court ruling that declared the Police Reforms Taskforce chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga unconstitutional.

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the government is committed to respect recent court pronouncements, stating that reforms will continue in the rule of law.

Omollo says the government is focused on the realities and needs of Kenya’s security landscape.

“I know there is a court order, which we will respect and abide by but I think it is important that police officers like other Kenyans deserve to work in a good environment,” he said.

The PS says the government is ready to continue equipping, protecting and dignifying police officers in the country.

“When we empower the officers, we empower the nation,” he said.

Speaking in Kisumu East on Friday during the opening of Kasagam sub county police headquarters, Omollo says implementation of reforms in the police sector is near 50 percent.

He says the reforms include improved salaries, housing. Medical and group life insurance, enhanced training and the introduction of modern facilities and technology across security agencies.

“For over 10 years, the security sector has lagged behind but we are at half the implementation stage with the important strategic reforms,” he said.

Omollo says across the country, there is a significant stabilization of security.

He noted that there are isolated cases of banditry and terrorism, which the government is addressing.

Omollo paid tribute to police officers across the country, calling them the nation’s unsung heroes and heroines who risk their lives daily to protect citizens from crime, banditry and terrorism.

Also in attendance was Mr Douglas Kanja, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, who appealed to the police and community to work together for the betterment of security issues.

“I want to encourage you people from this area, let us work closely with police officers who are here,” he said.

He told the police that they will not succeed if they choose to work alone, while ignoring the local community.

Area MP Hon Shakeel Shabbir says the headquarters has been built through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to the tune of Sh. 55 million, to boost service delivery in the security sector.

Shakeel promised to prioritize more police stations and posts within the constituency in a bid to respond to cries of the locals on matters of insecurity.