Govt initiates repatriation process for 4,993 Kenyans living in Ethiopia’s Dillo, Megado

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – The government has initiated the repatriation process for 4,993 Kenyans living in Ethiopia’s Dillo and Megado refugee camps, following their formal request to return home after years of displacement due to interethnic violence, particularly among the Borana, Rendile, and Gabra communities.

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring their safe return.

He emphasized that the government is in constant communication with Ethiopian authorities and international agencies to facilitate the evacuation.

“We are working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of our citizens. No Kenyan will be left behind,” Mudavadi stated. “We understand the anxiety of families with loved ones abroad. Rest assured, the government is doing everything possible to bring them home safely.”

Mudavadi noted that Kenyan diplomatic missions are gathering data on the exact number of affected citizens.

“The safety of Kenyans abroad remains a top priority. We are working closely with international partners to explore all viable options for evacuation,” he said.

The displacement began after violent interethnic clashes, including the 2005 Turbi massacre, which left 56 dead. Many Kenyans fled to Ethiopia, where they have lived for nearly two decades. Despite peace efforts, concerns over security and reintegration remain.

The Prime CS confirmed that the repatriation process is underway, and plans for reintegration are being made, including ensuring the refugees have access to basic services like healthcare, education, and housing.

“The refugees have relied on humanitarian assistance for years. We will continue to provide support until they are fully integrated. We must ensure their safety, provide legal documentation, and create livelihood opportunities for them,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mudavadi reassured the Senate that consultations with UNHCR and other stakeholders are ongoing. He stressed that the government is committed to a structured, humane repatriation process.

“We recognize the urgency of the matter. Consultations facilitated by the UNHCR Regional Bureau and local offices are ongoing. A formal reception and resettlement plan is being developed,” he said.

However, senators pushed for a concrete timeline, pointing out that the refugees have been in Ethiopia for years with little government contact.

The verification process conducted between October and December 2024 confirmed that 88% of the refugees in Dillo and Megado camps are willing to return. The government is now expected to provide a timeline for their return and details on reintegration efforts.