County News

Govt designates Tiriki East Vihiga’s sixth Sub-County

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Government on Monday officially commissioned Tiriki East Sub-County in a ceremony held at Shiviringa, now designated as the new sub-county’s administrative headquarters.

The function was presided over by the Western Regional Commissioner Samson Irungu, who was accompanied by members of the Regional Security Committee.

The administration unit will.be headed by the newly appointed Deputy County Commissioner, Michael Too who formally introduced to the public during the ceremony.

Local leaders used the opportunity to call on the government to fast-track the operationalization of newly created locations and sub-locations.

They also appealed for infrastructure development including the tarmacking of the Shamakhokho-Museno road to improve accessibility.

Further, they emphasized the need to implement the Kaimosi Municipality project under the County Government.

In his keynote address, Regional Commissioner Samson Irungu emphasized the government’s commitment to bringing services closer to the people through the operationalization of gazetted administrative units.

He pointed out that the establishment of Tiriki East will attract investment, enhance local development, and deepen government-citizen engagement.

He encouraged residents assured residents of the deployment of necessary officers to form the sub-county security committee, and addressed ongoing efforts to resettle and issue title deeds to citizens relocated from Kibiri Forest.

He further called for political tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence.

The event was graced by national and county leaders, elected representatives, senior government officers, and community stakeholders, among them Charles Gimose (MP), Alfred Osotsi (Senator), Beatrice Adagala (Woman Rep), Members of the County Assembly, the Acting County Commissioner, members of the County Security Committee and NGAO officers.

