Government urged to invest in youth innovation and growth innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Government is now being challenged to empower young innovators in the country and create a platform for growth and financial autonomy.

According to Green Africa chairperson and conservationist Kalua Green, there are numerous opportunities for innovation in Africa, and specifically in Kenya, where the youth are always coming up with innovations that are changing operations in the country.

Kalua says the Government ought to invest more in innovation hubs to give the youth, who are more inclined to autonomy than employment, as a fresh idea to grow the country and give it an opportunity to compete worldwide.

He said supporting their ideas could open new pathways for Kenya to compete on the global stage.

Citing the example of Safaricom’s MPESA, which started as a small idea in 2007 and has since revolutionised mobile money globally, Dr. Kalua pointed out that nurturing local ideas can yield world-changing innovations.

MPESA’s success, he noted, came from its early recognition and adoption by Safaricom, which propelled it onto the international stage and inspired countless other innovations.

He urged the government to move away from focusing solely on grand, high-cost solutions and instead support smaller, youth-driven ideas that require minimal investment but have the potential to grow into significant income-generating ventures that could transform the country’s economy.

Dr. Kalua made the remarks during the Warriors for Good Awards 2025, where young people and organisations were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to innovation and societal change.