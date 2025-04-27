Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dr. Kalua Green.

Kenya

Government urged to invest in youth innovation and growth innovation

Kalua says the Government ought to invest more in innovation hubs to give the youth, who are more inclined to autonomy than employment, as a fresh idea to grow the country and give it an opportunity to compete worldwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Government is now being challenged to empower young innovators in the country and create a platform for growth and financial autonomy.

According to Green Africa chairperson and conservationist Kalua Green, there are numerous opportunities for innovation in Africa, and specifically in Kenya, where the youth are always coming up with innovations that are changing operations in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kalua says the Government ought to invest more in innovation hubs to give the youth, who are more inclined to autonomy than employment, as a fresh idea to grow the country and give it an opportunity to compete worldwide.

He said supporting their ideas could open new pathways for Kenya to compete on the global stage.

Citing the example of Safaricom’s MPESA, which started as a small idea in 2007 and has since revolutionised mobile money globally, Dr. Kalua pointed out that nurturing local ideas can yield world-changing innovations.

MPESA’s success, he noted, came from its early recognition and adoption by Safaricom, which propelled it onto the international stage and inspired countless other innovations.

He urged the government to move away from focusing solely on grand, high-cost solutions and instead support smaller, youth-driven ideas that require minimal investment but have the potential to grow into significant income-generating ventures that could transform the country’s economy.

Dr. Kalua made the remarks during the Warriors for Good Awards 2025, where young people and organisations were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to innovation and societal change.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Local Communities to Play Bigger Role in County Development Projects

Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon described the Project Management Committee as transformative in “restructuring how citizens at the community are involved and engaged” in...

12 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

KEPSA Pushes for Reforms in Finance Bill 2025 to Boost Industrial Growth and Tax Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) is advocating for reforms in the Finance Bill 2025 to foster industrial resilience,...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Murkomen Accuses Uhuru of Exploiting Youth’s Plight to Taint Ruto Regime

NAIROBI, Kenya April 26 – Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has told off former president Uhuru Kenyatta for calling on the youth...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu’s party unveils musician ‘Karish’ as candidate in Mbeere North by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Devolution Empowerment Party of Kenya wants a break from its relationship with the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, accusing...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) ODM leader Raila Odinga defends Orengo and Nyong’o over their remarks on the broad-based government

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market closed indefinitely over hygiene violations

City Manager Abala Wanga informed members of the public, traders and stakeholders that the move is a public health intervention.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makanda-led panel retreats to pick 11 names as it concludes IEBC interviews

The President will consider one of the two names the panel will submit for appointment as IEBC Chairperson.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto concludes 4-day state visit to China with tour of research institutions

The President began the day's activities by visiting the Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited headquarters in Ningde City.

2 days ago