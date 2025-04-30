Connect with us

Government unblocks funds, paving way for resumption of Mamboleo–Kipsitet Road Project

The 122-kilometre road that is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) at a cost of Sh15.7 billion is a strategic investment in regional infrastructure and is divided into three lots, executed by China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group Ltd, Sinohydro JV with Grageb Agencies, and H. Young EA Ltd.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President in charge of performance and delivery management Eliud Owalo, says the reconstruction of Mamboleo Junction–Kipsitet Road is set to resume after the government resolved longstanding funding bottlenecks that had stalled the project.

“The government has now unlocked the funding challenge for the road sector that we have been witnessing over the past two years. All stalled roads in the country will be completed in the not-too-distant future,” said Owalo.

Construction work is being carried out by China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Limited. Speaking on site, project engineer Li Jingang confirmed receipt of payments and pledged swift progress.

“The government has paid us. We are back and committed to delivering quality work for Kenya and Kisumu,” said Jingang.

The second lot involves reconstruction of 43.4 km stretch between Miwani and Chemelil to bitumen standards at a cost of Ksh.4.96 billion. Synohydro JV with Gragab Agencies are conducting construction work.

The third lot involves reconstruction of 44.7 km stretch between Chemelil to Kipsitet to bitumen standards at an estimated cost of Ksh.5.7 billion under H. Young EA Ltd.

The move marks a turning point for the country’s road sector, particularly in the Nyanza region, where construction has resumed on one of its most strategic highways.

Once complete, the road will significantly boost mobility, trade, and economic integration across Kisumu, Kericho, Nandi, and Nyamira Counties.

