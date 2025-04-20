Girl mauled by a lioness, man Killed by an elephant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed two tragic human-wildlife conflict incidents that claimed the lives of a 14-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man in Nairobi and Nyeri counties, respectively.

KWS expressed deep regret over the fatalities, describing them as unfortunate reminders of the delicate balance between wildlife conservation and human safety.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the first incident occurred on a ranch bordering the southern edge of Nairobi National Park, where a lioness mauled a 14-year-old girl to death.

The second incident involved an elephant attack in Nyeri County, which resulted in the death of a 54-year-old man.

The agency promised further details once investigations are complete.

Human-wildlife conflict remains a growing concern in Kenya, particularly in areas where human settlements border protected national parks and reserves.

Conservationists and local authorities continue to grapple with strategies to ensure both human and animal safety in these increasingly contested spaces.