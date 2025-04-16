Connect with us

Hannah Ceptumo when she appeared for vetting following nomination a Cabinet Secretary for Gender. /April 15, 2025.

Gender CS Hanna Cheptumo Apologises for Femicide Remarks, Vows to Lead Fight Against GBV

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Hanna Cheptumo has apologised for her controversial remarks on femicide made during her vetting, saying she takes full responsibility and is committed to protecting the rights and lives of women in Kenya.

Cheptumo, who was approved by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, said her comments were regrettable and did not reflect her beliefs or intentions. “In the course of my interview, I made a comment in response to a question on the murder of women in AirBnBs. I would like to take this opportunity to take accountability for this statement and to clarify my position.”

During her vetting, Cheptumo drew public criticism after appearing to downplay the surge in femicide cases reported across the country in recent months. Her remarks sparked outrage from civil society groups and women’s rights advocates who demanded a retraction and apology.

On Tuesday, Cheptumo pledged to be on the frontline in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), noting that one of her top priorities as Cabinet Secretary would be to strengthen protection systems for women and girls.

“I commit to working with all stakeholders to ensure we create a safer Kenya for women. I will lead this fight from the front,” she said.

Her approval by Parliament now paves the way for her formal appointment by President William Ruto.

