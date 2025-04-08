Gates Foundation Withdraws from Host Country Agreement with Kenya Amid Legal Battle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – The Gates Foundation has formally withdrawn from its Host Country Agreement with Kenya, citing an ongoing legal case that it says has diverted focus from its core mission.

The decision comes months after the High Court issued a conservatory order suspending the privileges and immunities granted to the Foundation under Kenya’s Privileges and Immunities Act. The order followed a petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), challenging the agreement.

In a statement, the Foundation’s Africa Director, Dr Paulin Basinga, said the legal proceedings had shifted attention from the organisation’s work, prompting a mutual decision with Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw from the agreement.

“The legal case surrounding the Host Country Agreement has drawn attention away from our core mission,” Dr Basinga said. “To maintain focus on our work and partnerships in Kenya, we will continue our branch office operations in the country but transition away from the Host Country Agreement.”

He reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to Kenya, saying it would continue working with local partners to drive impact in health and economic development.

“We are fully committed to Kenya and will continue our operations on the ground. Now more than ever, we look forward to focusing on the people and partners who drive this work.”

The Gates Foundation has partnered with Kenya for over two decades on projects spanning health, agriculture, and economic opportunity.