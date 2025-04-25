Connect with us

Gaming Operators to Roll Out New Tools for Responsible Betting in Kenya

The measures, revealed in a press statement on Thursday, are part of AGOK’s broader strategy to ensure ethical conduct and safeguard vulnerable populations, particularly youth, from the risks of gambling addiction.

NAIROBI, Kenya April 25 The Association of Gaming Operators – Kenya (AGOK) has announced a set of new player protection tools—including time-out features, betting and deposit limits, and real-time alerts—in a move to promote responsible gaming amid growing public concern over the sector’s social impact.

“These tools are designed to help players manage their gaming habits in a healthy and controlled way,” the association said. “We are committed to building a safer and more accountable gaming environment.”

AGOK said its members will implement self-exclusion features, advanced age-verification systems, and round-the-clock toll-free support lines to support those facing mental health or addiction challenges. The association is also supporting the proposed Gambling Control Bill, which seeks to tighten consumer protections and establish a national self-exclusion register.

In collaboration with regulators, civil society, and other stakeholders, AGOK is also launching nationwide awareness campaigns and hosting forums to shape progressive gaming policies.

The association has urged media outlets to engage with AGOK for factual reporting, emphasising the role of responsible journalism in shaping public understanding and policy reform.

