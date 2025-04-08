Gachagua says President Ruto’s Sh10 Billion Claim Is a Smear Campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims by President William Ruto that he demanded Sh10 billion to help calm and shift political tides in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during a televised interview on Monday night, Gachagua said the narrative from his former boss was an attempt to portray him as a “selfish person.”

“Of course, I did not blackmail the President for Sh10 billion. This impeachment was crafted by William Ruto, drafted by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Professor Kithure Kindiki (the then Interior Cabinet Secretary). Since October 18, the President has never spoken about it—until he came to the Mountain. He better make up his mind about why he hounded me out of office,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua also revealed that, at some point, he had to record President Ruto urging him to resign prior to his impeachment in October last year.

The former DP claimed that the President sent an emissary to convince him to resign as Deputy President or face impeachment.

“When my case was at the Senate, the President sent an officer to me. He told the officer I should have a conversation with him. We met somewhere along State House Road. We had a conversation with the President, where I was given that offer again—and I declined. That officer urged me to listen to the President, but I said no,” Gachagua recounted.

Gachagua further alleged that Ruto frequently crafted narratives tailored to different regions to justify his removal.

“When he went to Western Kenya, he said I was incompetent and tribal. Then in Eastern Kenya, he claimed he got rid of me because I’m divisive and don’t support national unity. When he went to Nyanza, he said I am primitive and corrupt. Ruto gave women Ksh8,000 each—that’s Ksh8 million in total. He picked me because I’m a good mobiliser,” he said.

Gachagua was responding to statements made by President Ruto during a round-table interview ahead of last week’s five-day tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking in Sagana, Ruto claimed tensions with Gachagua began when he threatened political sabotage.

“I was told, ‘I can make you a one-term president unless you give me Sh10 billion to organise politics in the region.’ I refused. If my fate is to be a one-term president, so be it,” said Ruto.