Gachagua allies in Nyeri and Kiambu urge political tolerance ahead of President Ruto’s visit

NYERI, Kenya, April 5 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has urged residents not to heckle legislators allied with President William Ruto during his scheduled tour of development projects on Saturday.

The President, who has been on a five-day tour of the Mt. Kenya region, is expected to inspect the Affordable Housing Project at Ruringu, as well as the Fresh Produce Market in Nyeri Town and Othaya Constituencies.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for over 700 graduates from a vocational training center at Kamukunji Grounds, Kahiga emphasized that Ruto and his visitors should be accorded respect.

“I want my people to understand that they chose this government, and what the President is bringing is their right, which should not be taken away due to political differences,” said Kahiga.

“I know we have wounds from what happened during the impeachment of the former Deputy President, but even so, we must differentiate between what is ours and what we must claim at all costs,” the Nyeri Governor added.

Kahiga’s remarks follow an incident in Nyandarua, where Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah, Nyandarua County Woman Representative Faith Gitau, and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri were forced to cut their speeches after being heckled by residents attending the President’s roadside rallies.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina, and Othaya MP Antony Wainaina had similarly appealed to residents of the county not to emulate their counterparts in Nyandarua and to allow the President to engage them in development activities.

“We want our people to help us develop our area through the Kenya Kwanza government.

As for the politics of the future, we will deliberate, but for now, we are in government, and we must reap the benefits,” said Wamatinga.

Nyeri County is considered the political stronghold of former Deputy President Gachagua, who has been vocal in accusing President Ruto of orchestrating his impeachment in October 2024.

Gachagua was impeached on charges including abuse of office and tribalism.

President Ruto addressed the impeachment of his former deputy for the first time on March 31, where he blamed Gachagua for thriving on “imagined crises.”