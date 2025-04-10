Gachagua allies demand accountability for drama festival chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 — Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have condemned the treatment of Butere Girls High School students and journalists in the wake of the Echoes of War play, demanding accountability from those responsible.

Addressing journalists at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, lawmakers led by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba described the incident as a “disgraceful act” that amounted to state-sponsored brutality.

“I call for immediate accountability. Those responsible must face justice. Remaining silent in the face of such an atrocity is complicity. Kenya must choose between tyranny and liberty,” Wamuchomba declared.

She criticized the government for violating the rights of children and artists, calling the incident a constitutional breach that must not go unchallenged.

“Those girls confessed on TV that they didn’t eat, sleep, or even shower the night before the performance. This is not how we treat our children. On behalf of this government, I must call it out for what it has become,” she said.

Use of force on minors

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto echoed Wamuchomba’s remarks, condemning the use of force against minors engaged in a peaceful and educational activity.

“Children should not become political pawns. This crackdown highlights a government that is intolerant of dissent—even from students,” he said.

He linked the incident to earlier state actions during the Gen Z protests and abductions.

“Let children express themselves. They know their rights. Whoever they choose to guide that expression is within those rights,” he added.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa questioned what he termed as harassment of the former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala for advocating accountability through art.

“Malala is being targeted because he speaks the truth. Those calling out the government are the ones facing intimidation. Had he been from the President’s side, this wouldn’t have happened,” Thangwa claimed.

He criticized the administration for failing to protect the next generation.

“Instead of building classrooms or paying teachers, this government is now brutalizing students. After chasing them from the streets, you’re now invading their classrooms,” Thangwa lamented.

Censorship Concerns

Tensions flared at the Kenya Schools and Colleges National Drama and Film Festival on Thursday after members of the public and journalists were blocked from entering Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru.

Butere Girls High School was scheduled to perform their highly anticipated play Echoes of War.

The play, which explores governance failures and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests, had already gained national attention.

Malala, who wrote the controversial script, was arrested on Wednesdat evening under unclear circumstances and later transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station.

His arrest triggered widespread public outcry, with many accusing the state of suppressing freedom of expression.

Silent protest

Malala’s detention—seen as a direct affront to artistic freedom—occurred just hours before the scheduled performance.

The festival faced criticism for censoring the play, which had previously been disqualified before a court reinstated it.

In protest, Butere Girls students staged a powerful silent demonstration. They sang the national anthem and then exited the stage without performing.

Outside the venue, chaos unfolded as police reportedly lobbed teargas at students and journalists.

The government continues to face mounting criticism from civil society, political leaders, and human rights organizations for its handling of the incident and for allegedly using excessive force to suppress artistic expression.