NATIONAL NEWS

Fuel prices on steady decline as EPRA announces Sh2 cut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — Kenyans will enjoy a slight reprieve at the pump following a Sh2 price cut in the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

EPRA announced a decrease in the maximum pump prices for major petroleum products on Monday, citing declining international prices and a relatively stable exchange rate.

Effective April 15 to May 14, the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene have been reduced by Sh1.95, Sh2.20, and Sh2.40 per litre respectively.

These changes come on the back of global shifts in the petroleum market.

Over the past year, international prices for refined petroleum products have steadily declined.

Data from EPRA shows that the price of Super Petrol fell from USD 927.00 per metric tonne in April 2024 to USD 683.89 by March 2025.

Diesel dropped from USD 737.49 to USD 616.51 over the same period, while Kerosene decreased from USD 783.98 to USD 654.92.

The exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Kenya Shilling also remained relatively stable, with the USD/Sh rate hovering between 134.63 and 129.66 over the past 12 months.

The currency stability helped mitigate the impact of external price shocks on the local market.

Additionally, the price of Murban Crude Oil—a key benchmark in international oil pricing—dropped from a high of USD 89.14 per barrel in June 2024 to USD 80.22 per barrel in March 2025.

EPRA indicated that the new pump prices aim to reflect these international trends while ensuring fair pricing for consumers and sustainability for importers and marketers.

