Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maraga says he is not under pressure from the Executive/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga condemns teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students over ‘Echoes of War’ play

The CJ emeritus indicated that the use of force against minors—children who were engaging in a peaceful, creative, and educational activity—is not only unconscionable but also unconstitutional and therefore totally unacceptable.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has condemned the teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students as they were leaving Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru, where the National Drama Festivals is taking place. 

In a statement, the CJ emeritus indicated that “the use of force against minors—children who were engaging in a peaceful, creative, and educational activity—is not only unconscionable but also unconstitutional and therefore totally unacceptable.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is a flagrant violation of the Constitution. Article 33 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 guarantees every person the right to freedom of expression, including artistic creativity. No child should be punished or endangered for thinking critically, speaking boldly, or performing creatively,” he stated.

Silencing students through force and fear Maraga explained is a direct assault on their constitutional rights.

“The authorities responsible for this heinous violation of Students’ rights must remember that in due time they will be held accountable. The wheels of justice though they grind slowly, will surely give us the country we deserve. The perpetrators will be brought to book someday,” he said.

“Let us not raise a generation that fears its own voice, and especially when they are Constitutional guarantees. Let us protect, nurture, and celebrate the courage of our young people—their voices matter. Any responsible citizen of Kenya, therefore, should play their part in protecting and promoting Constitutional guarantees.”

Tension in Nakuru as Journalists, public barred from viewing ‘Echoes of War’ play

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya receives 10,700 Mpox vaccine doses

The doses were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP appeals acquittal of three police officers in torture case

The DPP is seeking a review of the trial court’s decision and is urging the High Court to overturn the acquittal of officers Peter...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Tension in Nakuru as Journalists, public barred from viewing ‘Echoes of War’ play

Scriptwriter and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who penned the production, was blocked from entering the school for final rehearsals on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Israel ink 5-year energy deal

Israel will also help Kenya minimise technical and commercial losses; a critical endeavour that will aid the government's quest for accelerated access to clean,...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Gachagua allies clash at burial of Mathira women choir chairlady Muchiru

Trouble for the youthful MP allied to President William Ruto started when he said that Gachagua had neglected the deceased Ann Muchiru who was...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police rescue man who disrupted ODM Party primaries from being lynched

He was armed with a teargas canister when he was cornered as his accomplices escaped the wrath of the party supporters.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale presides over 2024/2025 Performance Contract signing with SAGAS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday presided over the Performance Contract signing ceremony for the Financial Year 2024/2025...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya streamlining business processes to foster investor-friendly environment: Ruto

The President said the government is addressing the concerns of entrepreneurs through the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry

22 hours ago