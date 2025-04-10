Former CJ Maraga condemns teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students over ‘Echoes of War’ play

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has condemned the teargassing of Butere Girls Secondary School students as they were leaving Kirobon Girls High School in Nakuru, where the National Drama Festivals is taking place.

In a statement, the CJ emeritus indicated that “the use of force against minors—children who were engaging in a peaceful, creative, and educational activity—is not only unconscionable but also unconstitutional and therefore totally unacceptable.”

“It is a flagrant violation of the Constitution. Article 33 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 guarantees every person the right to freedom of expression, including artistic creativity. No child should be punished or endangered for thinking critically, speaking boldly, or performing creatively,” he stated.

Silencing students through force and fear Maraga explained is a direct assault on their constitutional rights.

“The authorities responsible for this heinous violation of Students’ rights must remember that in due time they will be held accountable. The wheels of justice though they grind slowly, will surely give us the country we deserve. The perpetrators will be brought to book someday,” he said.

“Let us not raise a generation that fears its own voice, and especially when they are Constitutional guarantees. Let us protect, nurture, and celebrate the courage of our young people—their voices matter. Any responsible citizen of Kenya, therefore, should play their part in protecting and promoting Constitutional guarantees.”