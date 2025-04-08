Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Chepalungu MP John Koech has died

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Former Chepalungu Member of Parliament John Koech has died.

According to his family, died at a hospital in Nairobi while receiving treatment. 

Koech’s political career is marked by multiple terms as MP for Chepalungu and various ministerial roles.

He began his professional life as a high school teacher between 1973 and 1975, after which he became an education officer from 1976 to 1979.  

His initial attempt to enter politics in 1974 was unsuccessful, but he eventually secured the Chepalungu parliamentary seat in the 1979 General Election. 

