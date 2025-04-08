Ford Foundation opens regional offices in Nairobi after Gen Z protests funding row

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The Ford Foundation has opened its new East Africa offices in Nairobi, signaling a reset in its relations with the Kenyan government just months after a diplomatic row over allegations of funding anti-government protests.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei, who officiated the opening on behalf of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Monday, lauded the Foundation as a “reliable development partner” to governments, civil society organizations, and the media in the region.

“I inaugurated the Ford Foundation’s new offices for East Africa today. I commended the Foundation for being a reliable development partner to governments in the region, civil society, and media,” Sing’Oei said in a statement.

The move comes eight months after President William Ruto accused the US – based philanthropic organization of sponsoring youth-led protests that rocked the country starting June 18 last year.

Initially triggered by opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, the demonstrations quickly evolved into nationwide calls for Ruto’s resignation.

At the height of the unrest, Ruto alleged foreign interference and pointed fingers at the Foundation for funding activities that he said threatened Kenya’s democratic stability.

“Those behind sponsoring the chaos in the republic of Kenya I want to tell them shame on them! Because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation. I want to ask the Ford Foundation to tell us they are sponsoring violence for what benefit?” the President stated.

However, in a shift in tone, President Ruto appeared to mend fences with the Foundation during a high-level meeting with its President Darren Walker in New York on September 23.

Following the talks, the President praised the organization for promoting democratic governance and supporting Kenya’s efforts on global economic reforms and climate action.

“Kenya appreciates the Ford Foundation’s commitment to safeguarding our democracy and supporting our calls for reforms in global economic institutions, climate action, and modern technology regulation,” Ruto said in a statement released after the meeting.

The Foundation, which has operated in Kenya since 1963, came under scrutiny in July after the government demanded transparency over KSh946 million disbursed to 16 local grantees within a year.

Authorities alleged that several recipient organizations were central to the recent protests and accused them of orchestrating “anarchic mobilizations.”

In response, the Ford Foundation defended its grant-making as fully transparent and published on its website. “As a charitable foundation with a global presence, our grant-making is transparent and readily available on our website,” it said in a statement dated July 20.

“We do not support violence or any hateful speech. Our work is grounded in the belief that all people should have the power to shape their lives.”