Film School, Fund to anchor lucrative creative sector: Bitok

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 7 — The government is banking on the Kenya Film School and funding incentives to anchor the creative arts economy in the country.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok said the establishment of the school, along with the Creative Fund and a marketing drive to position Kenya as a preferred destination for film production, will create much-needed jobs.

“The creative economy is a multibillion-shilling industry. We want to see our youth not just performing, but earning from their skills. Through the Creative Economy Support Bill and the proposed Creative Fund, we are laying the groundwork for a structured and lucrative creative sector,” he said.

Speaking during the official opening of the annual Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru, PS Bitok said the creative economy is a viable job market that could support up to three million Kenyans.

The proposed Creative Fund will provide financial assistance to artists and assign economic value to their intellectual property.

The PS linked the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to the government’s efforts to identify and nurture talent for monetization and the growth of artistic careers.

This year’s 10-day exhibition of performances is centered around the theme: “Leveraging Technology to Nurture Talent While Inculcating National Values for Socio-Economic Prosperity.”

Approximately 9,000 students from junior, secondary, and college levels are participating in the event, which also features an international conference and an art exhibition.

The festival will also host guest appearances by scholars in theatre and film from several African countries.

PS Bitok noted that the Competency-Based Curriculum is progressing as planned, adding that challenges related to infrastructure and teacher capacity for Grade 9 have been effectively addressed.

He challenged teachers to guide learners into professional creative spaces that will help them develop critical competencies.