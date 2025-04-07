Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PS Bitok spoke during the official opening of the annual Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru/MoE

EDUCATION

Film School, Fund to anchor lucrative creative sector: Bitok

The proposed Creative Fund will provide financial assistance to artists and assign economic value to their intellectual property.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 7 — The government is banking on the Kenya Film School and funding incentives to anchor the creative arts economy in the country.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok said the establishment of the school, along with the Creative Fund and a marketing drive to position Kenya as a preferred destination for film production, will create much-needed jobs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The creative economy is a multibillion-shilling industry. We want to see our youth not just performing, but earning from their skills. Through the Creative Economy Support Bill and the proposed Creative Fund, we are laying the groundwork for a structured and lucrative creative sector,” he said.

Speaking during the official opening of the annual Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru, PS Bitok said the creative economy is a viable job market that could support up to three million Kenyans.

The proposed Creative Fund will provide financial assistance to artists and assign economic value to their intellectual property.

The PS linked the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to the government’s efforts to identify and nurture talent for monetization and the growth of artistic careers.

This year’s 10-day exhibition of performances is centered around the theme: “Leveraging Technology to Nurture Talent While Inculcating National Values for Socio-Economic Prosperity.”

Approximately 9,000 students from junior, secondary, and college levels are participating in the event, which also features an international conference and an art exhibition.

The festival will also host guest appearances by scholars in theatre and film from several African countries.

PS Bitok noted that the Competency-Based Curriculum is progressing as planned, adding that challenges related to infrastructure and teacher capacity for Grade 9 have been effectively addressed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He challenged teachers to guide learners into professional creative spaces that will help them develop critical competencies.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

‘It curbs exploitation’: Bitok vows appeal as he defends school fees payment via eCitizen

Bitok defended the directive to channel fees through eCitizen asa move to protect parents and guardians from exploitation by school heads and promote transparency...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok bags Politrack’s Starleader Award for best-performing PS

Reacting to the recognition, Bitok attributed the award to teamwork and public trust.

March 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok switches slots with Kipsang in changes affecting 6 departments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Long-serving Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang will now head the Department of Immigration and Citizen services following a reshuffle...

March 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok assures MPs eCitizen fully owned by govt as he offers proof

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that the government also has custody...

March 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt steps up efforts for equal access to services as Ruto reopens Garissa passport office

Besides Garissa county, the new Immigration office will offer convenience to Mandera, Wajir and parts of Tana River, Lamu, Kitui and Isiolo counties saving...

February 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs call for revocation of Maisha Namba regulations over glaring errors

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – The rollout of Maisha Namba, the new generation identity card is facing a draw back after Members of Parliament...

December 5, 2024

County News

Relieve for Tiaty residents as Chemolingot gets births registration office

Immigration PS Julius Bitok said the Civil Registration Services (CRS) office, located at Chemolingot shopping center, will provide relief to residents who have been...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Department mulls relocation to end tainted Nyayo House image

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The government could relocate the Directorate of Immigration from Nyayo House is part of an effort to renew the...

September 28, 2024