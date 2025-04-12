Connect with us

Family of GSU officer buried in Church compound seek govt help to exhume him

On Friday, the family of the deceased and Opapo residents engaged the Rongo police in a running battle when they stormed the church to exhume the body without a court order.

MIGORI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The family of the deceased General Service Unit (GSU) officer who was buried at a church in Migori County have appealed to the government to help them exhume the body of their beloved one.

Speaking to the media, Deputy County Commissioner for Rongo George Matundura said he has had a fruitful discussion with the family representatives from South Nyando Sub County, Kisumu, on issues of legal document acquisitions.

The officer who died last month, in the company of his wife while in transit to the church was buried on March 28, 2025, within the compound of the said church.

The police report indicates that the wife of the deceased obtained a burial permit from the provincial administration that allowed her to bury her husband as per the doctrine of the church.

Matundura disclosed that the discussions had given the family of the deceased officer the best way forward to follow in getting a court order that can allow them to be given security to exhume the body.

The administrator added that it was not possible for the security personnel to allow the aggrieved to exhume the body without following the legal procedures.

He was, however, happy that the representatives had agreed to follow the court procedure to get the exhumation order.

Matundura also pointed out that the investigation of the incident was still ongoing to establish if the church is operating legally.

The official, however, refuted claims and rumors that several people have been buried in the church compound.

He said that the security apparatus were not aware of any such information, calling upon the local residents of Opapo to provide any information to help with the investigation.

“We only have information that the founder of the church and the police officer are the only individuals who have been buried there”, affirmed Matundura. Lilian Adhiambo, the sister of the deceased, cried for justice, saying that the family has been living in agony for the last three weeks.

