Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Ex-Police Commissioner, Two Others Granted Bail in Farmhand Murder Case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Retired Commissioner of Police Michael Mbugua and two co-accused persons have been granted cash bail of 100,000 Shillings each in a case where they are charged with the murder of a farmhand.

The prosecution says the deceased is alleged to have stole a wire mesh worth 1,000 Shillings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspects had applied for a review of their bail terms, which the court approved.

The hearing has been scheduled for July 23, 2025 and will take place at the scene of the alleged crime.

Mbugua and his co-accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing George Njui on December 23, 2024 at Riruta in Dagoretti, Nairobi County.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru-Kabarak road closed after a sinkhole appears following heavy rains

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders all police officers at protests to wear uniforms and not conceal their faces

The ruling follows a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya where it sued an officer aleged to be behind the the death...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA issues tax compliance reminder to betting firms ahead of license renewal

To facilitate the process, KRA will verify tax compliance for both the companies and their directors.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 50 betting firms shut off as Govt cracks down on illegal operators

The state also banned gambling advertising on all media platforms for 30 days, citing increased addiction to betting across the country.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt backs budget cuts, endorses Finance Bill 2025

Cabinet secretaries were instructed to work with the National Treasury to identify and execute the necessary adjustments within their respective ministries and state departments.

4 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government unblocks funds, paving way for resumption of Mamboleo–Kipsitet Road Project

The 122-kilometre road that is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) at a cost of Sh15.7 billion is a strategic investment...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya to open consulate in Haiti to support peace mission

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto noted that the consulate will provide strategic support to Kenya’s leadership role in helping restore order in...

6 hours ago

Top stories

MPs Slam BBC Documentary as ‘Foreign Propaganda,’ Defend Kenya’s Sovereignty

The exposé, aired Monday, investigates the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in June 2024. It alleges that Kenyan police and military forces received covert...

16 hours ago