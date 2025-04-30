Ex-Police Commissioner, Two Others Granted Bail in Farmhand Murder Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Retired Commissioner of Police Michael Mbugua and two co-accused persons have been granted cash bail of 100,000 Shillings each in a case where they are charged with the murder of a farmhand.

The prosecution says the deceased is alleged to have stole a wire mesh worth 1,000 Shillings.

The suspects had applied for a review of their bail terms, which the court approved.

The hearing has been scheduled for July 23, 2025 and will take place at the scene of the alleged crime.

Mbugua and his co-accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of killing George Njui on December 23, 2024 at Riruta in Dagoretti, Nairobi County.