Equtiy Bank diversifies its insurance packages to the public

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Equity Bank has extended various insurance packages to the public in a bid to diversify its customer experience.

According to Bancassurance General Manager Michael Malenya, the package that will include Life Insurance, Pension savings, and the last expense will provide individuals with 100 percent financing.

Malenya further pointed out that they will be able to ‘Lipa Pole Pole’ in installments of up to ten months.

“Equity Bank has grown tremendously and in 2006, we incorporated Equity Bank Assurance Limited to provide various insurance covers. We have insurance covers in Life, Pension savings, last expense, savings,” he stated during the Capital in the Morning show.

“We also have wealth insurance and here we are talking about property insurance like motor insurance, home insurance, equipment insurance and other general insurances.”

The packages Malenya stated will transform lives by providing opportunities for wealth creation.

“We can provide medical cover to support you when you fall ill and go to hospital. You can get treated whether it is at our Equity Afya or any other hospital,” he said.

He has urged the public to take advantage of these provisions by Equity as it will transform their lives.