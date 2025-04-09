EALA MP Falhada Iman Apologises for Physical Altercation with ODM’s Umulkheir Harun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Falhada Iman has issued a public apology following a physical altercation with ODM-nominated MP Umulkheir Harun at Parliament Gardens on Tuesday.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked public outrage and raised concerns about the conduct and dignity of parliamentary representatives.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MP Iman expressed deep regret over the confrontation, describing it as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

She acknowledged that the altercation fell short of the standards expected of public officials and the institution of Parliament.

“While I initially exercised restraint in the face of repeated inflammatory remarks, the situation regrettably escalated beyond control,” she stated.

“In the heat of the moment, my response crossed the line of decorum expected of a public servant.”

Iman accepted full responsibility for her actions, stressing that elected leaders must uphold the highest standards of conduct.

“Let me be unequivocal—no circumstance justifies such a breach of conduct, and I take full accountability for my actions,” she added.

The apology comes amid ongoing investigations and disciplinary action. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has suspended Iman from accessing Parliament for 90 days pending further review.