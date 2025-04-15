EACC recovers Sh12mn, USD13,000 in cash at Wamatangi’s residence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered Sh12 million and USD 13,000 in cash during a raid at the residence of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

Tuesday’s raid was part of an extensive operation tagetting top Kiambu County officials linked to an ongoing investigation into fraudulent procurement and fictitious payments amounting to Sh1.5 billion.

EACC detectives arrested Governor Wamatangi for questioning alongside several senior county officials and businesspeople.

The coordinated operation targeted the residences and offices of nine individuals linked to a corruption network within the Kiambu County Government.

Among those under investigation are Peter Njoroge Ndegwa (County Secretary), Nancy Njeri Kirumba (CECM Finance), Salome Muthoni Wainaina (CECM Lands and Housing), William Kinyanjui Kimani (Chief Officer, Finance), Phyllis Wanjiru Muiruri (Director, Supply Chain) and Henry Mburu Waweru (Director, Revenue)

EACC also listed Paul Kibe Wangari, a Clerical Officer, and Bernard Kabaiku Theuri (Director, M/s Filtronic International Limited).

Illegal payments

The EACC stated that the investigation centers on allegations of conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, abuse of office, and illegal payments made for fictitious supplies and irregular tenders.

A key focus is a contract valued at Sh230 million awarded to Filtronic International Limited for the supply and implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system during the 2022/2023 financial year.

In addition, EACC has flagged illicit transactions involving senior officials who allegedly engaged in trading with the county government in direct violation of procurement laws.

The officials reportedly facilited the irregular payments through fake procurement processes and nonexistent deliveries.

“The operation has resulted in the recovery of critical evidentiary material to support ongoing investigations,” said EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud.

He noted that upon the conclusion of the investigations, the findings will determine prosecutions, forfeiture of unexplained assets, or seizure of proceeds linked to corruption.

The raids come amid heightened scrutiny of county governments over rampant corruption and financial mismanagement, with the EACC reaffirming its commitment to dismantling graft networks and restoring integrity in public service.