Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi/FILE

County News

EACC recovers Sh12mn, USD13,000 in cash at Wamatangi’s residence

The EACC stated that the investigation centers on allegations of conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, abuse of office, and illegal payments made for fictitious supplies and irregular tenders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered Sh12 million and USD 13,000 in cash during a raid at the residence of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

Tuesday’s raid was part of an extensive operation tagetting top Kiambu County officials linked to an ongoing investigation into fraudulent procurement and fictitious payments amounting to Sh1.5 billion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EACC detectives arrested Governor Wamatangi for questioning alongside several senior county officials and businesspeople.

The coordinated operation targeted the residences and offices of nine individuals linked to a corruption network within the Kiambu County Government.

Among those under investigation are Peter Njoroge Ndegwa (County Secretary), Nancy Njeri Kirumba (CECM Finance), Salome Muthoni Wainaina (CECM Lands and Housing), William Kinyanjui Kimani (Chief Officer, Finance), Phyllis Wanjiru Muiruri (Director, Supply Chain) and Henry Mburu Waweru (Director, Revenue)

EACC also listed Paul Kibe Wangari, a Clerical Officer, and Bernard Kabaiku Theuri (Director, M/s Filtronic International Limited).

Illegal payments

    The EACC stated that the investigation centers on allegations of conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, abuse of office, and illegal payments made for fictitious supplies and irregular tenders.

    A key focus is a contract valued at Sh230 million awarded to Filtronic International Limited for the supply and implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system during the 2022/2023 financial year.

    In addition, EACC has flagged illicit transactions involving senior officials who allegedly engaged in trading with the county government in direct violation of procurement laws.

    Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

    The officials reportedly facilited the irregular payments through fake procurement processes and nonexistent deliveries.

    “The operation has resulted in the recovery of critical evidentiary material to support ongoing investigations,” said EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud.

    He noted that upon the conclusion of the investigations, the findings will determine prosecutions, forfeiture of unexplained assets, or seizure of proceeds linked to corruption.

    The raids come amid heightened scrutiny of county governments over rampant corruption and financial mismanagement, with the EACC reaffirming its commitment to dismantling graft networks and restoring integrity in public service.

    In this article:, , ,
    Comments
    Comments
    Advertisement

    More on Capital News

    Top stories

    Kiambu Governor Wamatangi Arrested in EACC Graft Probe

    Nine senior county officials were also arrested in the crackdown linked to suspected embezzlement of public funds and conflict of interest in procurement deals.

    3 hours ago

    Top stories

    Posta Accuses Kiambu MCA Koina of Intimidation in Land Dispute, Seeks Police Intervention

    The disputed land, registered as Kiambu/MUN Block 2/284, is claimed by Posta. The corporation also alleges that Koina, a tenant on the property, has...

    April 6, 2025

    NATIONAL NEWS

    EACC recovers Sh45mn public land grabbed in Karen

    The land had been illegally allocated to private individuals despite being designated for public utilities.

    March 17, 2025

    ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

    Ex-Nyandarua Governor and CEC Member found guilty in Sh50 Million corruption case

    The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says the former governor was found guilty of abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement laws,...

    March 15, 2025

    NATIONAL NEWS

    3 scammers posing as EACC agents arrested for extorting officials

    The suspects—former Kyululu Ward MCA James Mbuvi Kula, Mike Muthami Kasingi, and Raphael Muthoka Kithembe—were apprehended at Three Hut Bar in Komarock while allegedly...

    March 12, 2025

    NATIONAL NEWS

    EACC arrests Tigania West Lands Control Board member over bribery claims

    NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a member of the Tigania West Lands Control Board over alleged...

    March 3, 2025

    NATIONAL NEWS

    EACC, NTSA join forces to combat ‘licensing to kill’

    The Commission stated that it will collaborate with the NTSA, pledging to swiftly address corrupt practices such as bribery in high-risk areas.

    February 15, 2025

    Kenya

    Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok in EACC custody over alleged corruption

    NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was on Thursday placed in the custody of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives...

    February 6, 2025