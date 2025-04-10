Connect with us

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni receives 10,700 doses of Mpox vaccines at JKIA on April 9, 2025, marking a significant step in the fight against the outbreak.

Capital Health

Duale Urges Vigilance as Kenya Receives First Batch of Mpox Vaccines

said the arrival of the vaccines marks a significant milestone in the national response but warned that it must be accompanied by heightened preventive behaviour to stop the spread of the virus.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on Kenyans to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to public health measures as the country received 10,700 doses of the Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) Mpox vaccine to combat the ongoing outbreak.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Duale said the arrival of the vaccines marks a significant milestone in the national response but warned that it must be accompanied by heightened preventive behaviour to stop the spread of the virus. He noted that the vaccines were secured through collaborative efforts between the Government of Kenya and its international partners, including Africa CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

Duale said the vaccines will not be administered to the general population, but will instead be prioritised for high-risk groups, particularly in counties already reporting confirmed cases. These include individuals who have had close contact with confirmed Mpox patients, frontline healthcare workers, and people whose occupations or behaviours place them at greater risk, such as long-distance truck drivers and sex workers.

While reassuring the public of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, with two doses offering up to 82 percent protection, Duale emphasised that vaccination is just one part of a comprehensive response. Other interventions include enhanced surveillance at all 26 official points of entry, contact tracing, laboratory testing, risk communication and community engagement. He said the government will continue working to interrupt the chain of transmission and limit further spread within communities.

Since the outbreak was declared on 31st July 2024, Kenya has confirmed 67 Mpox cases from 13 counties. The most affected areas are Busia, Mombasa and Nakuru. One death has been recorded, bringing the case fatality rate to 1.5 percent. Of the confirmed cases, 49 patients have recovered, 10 are currently admitted, and seven are under home-based care. A total of 327 contacts have been listed, 13 of whom have since contracted Mpox, while 40 others are still under follow-up.

Duale urged Kenyans to remain cautious and follow public health guidelines, including avoiding close contact with suspected or confirmed cases, maintaining good personal hygiene, seeking medical attention for symptoms, and self-isolating if infected. He also encouraged the public to rely on accurate information from trusted sources, including healthcare providers and official government channels, to counter the spread of misinformation.

Over 4.1 million travellers have been screened for Mpox at border points since the start of enhanced surveillance. The National Public Health Laboratory has tested 485 samples so far, with 67 confirmed positive, representing a positivity rate of 13.8 percent.

The Health CS reiterated that defeating the Mpox outbreak requires collective responsibility, and urged all Kenyans to take an active role in safeguarding their health and that of their communities.

