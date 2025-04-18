Duale suspends 2 senior Health officials over doctoring of Mediheal kidney transplant probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has suspended two senior health officials over claims of doctoring investigations into Mediheal kidney transplant scandal.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Duale indicated that this will allow independent investigations without interference or conflict of interest.

Duale further directed the immediate suspension of all kidney transplant services at Mediheal Group of Hospitals until further notice.

“This follows serious allegations of malpractice and ethical violations related to transplant procedures at Mediheal Hospital – Eldoret,” he said.

“In response to the gravity of the situation, I have suspended Kidney Transplant Services at all Mediheal Group facilities with immediate effect. This follows credible concerns about ethical violations and breaches in clinical protocol.

The CS emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to protecting patient safety and restoring public trust in Kenya’s healthcare system.

He also announced the appointment of an Independent Expert Committee to undertake a full audit of kidney transplant services across all Mediheal facilities over the past five years.

“Establishment of an Independent Expert Committee to audit all kidney transplant procedures conducted at Mediheal over the past five years. The committee will assess governance, clinical conduct and patient safety standards and report within 90 days,” he stated.

The committee will review governance structures, clinical practices, ethical compliance, and patient safety protocols, and is expected to submit its report within 90 days.

He named names Martin Sirengo as interim head of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS) to ensure continuity and oversight during the audit process.

He directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to immediately halt the licensing of new foreign medical practitioners, except for those from East African Community member states.

The CS also instructed KMPDC to conduct an audit of all currently licensed foreign practitioners in Kenya and submit a comprehensive report to his office within 90 days.

These measures he stated aim to enhance oversight and align national standards with global best practices.

He advised patients currently receiving or seeking kidney transplant-related care at Mediheal to go Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, M.P. Shah Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital–Eldoret, Nairobi West Hospital, and Mater Hospital.