Duale Highlights Accountability and Urgency in Health Sector Reform During 2024/2025 Performance Contract Signing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has presided over the signing of Performance Contracts for the Financial Year 2024/2025 with Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) and Regulatory Bodies under the Ministry of Health, underscoring the need for accountability and the urgent implementation of health reforms.

At the signing ceremony, Duale highlighted the critical role of performance contracting in ensuring that institutions have clear, measurable targets aligned with national priorities. This, he noted, promotes accountability and drives a results-oriented culture across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the health sector. The expectations from His Excellency the President and the people of Kenya are immense, particularly as we work towards rolling out the Social Health Insurance (SHI) schemes under TaifaCare,” said Duale. He urged the Agencies to ensure no room for mistakes in the execution of their mandates.

This year’s performance contracts are focused on the rollout of SHI and other key flagship programs, central to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya. Duale emphasized the urgency of these initiatives, noting their importance in improving the nation’s healthcare system.

He also called on all SAGAs under the Ministry of Health to uphold integrity at every level, promising a vigorous fight against corruption.

The signing ceremony marks a new phase in the performance contracting process, following previous agreements with the President, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries. Although the signing was delayed due to validation and vetting processes, Duale confirmed that implementation has already commenced in various institutions.

Duale stressed the importance of cascading performance targets throughout institutions, urging leaders to foster a culture of appraising staff based on these objectives to enhance service delivery. He also outlined key principles for operational success, including mutual respect, integrity, clear communication, teamwork, and prudent resource utilization.

Addressing the challenges posed by resource constraints and the USG Stop Work Order effective January 19th, 2025, Duale called for innovation and efficient use of resources. He also emphasized the need for accurate and timely performance reporting and support for the Ministry’s Planning Department.

The CS reaffirmed the importance of each agency’s role in executing the national health agenda, a cornerstone of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and encouraged all stakeholders to remain resolute in their efforts to meet the health sector’s objectives.