Driver in Custody After Car Hits Crowd at Vancouver Street Festival

April 27 – A “number of people have been killed” after a car was driven into a crowd in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police have said.

Vancouver Police said “multiple others” were injured during an incident at a street festival on Saturday evening.

The force said the driver is in custody.

It is not yet known how many people have been killed.

In a post on X, police said “a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser” shortly after 20:00 local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday).

“We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” a statement continued.

Local media reported that a group of pedestrians was hit by a car during the annual Lapu Lapu festival, which celebrates Filipino culture.

Unverified footage on social media showed a number of police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene, with injured people lying on the ground.