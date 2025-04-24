Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP urges court to jail two accused over Dusit attack

In submissions filed by Duncan Ondimu, the DPP argued that Prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged the Kahawa Law Courts to convict and sentence two individuals linked to the 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack.

In submissions filed by Duncan Ondimu, the DPP argued that Prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hussein Mohamed Abdille Ali and Mohamed Abdi Ali are jointly charged with conspiracy to commit an offence contrary to section 23(2) as read with section 23(4) of the prevention of Terrorism Act, Cap 59B(POTA) and committing a terrorist act contrary to section 4(2) of POTA.

Additionally, Abdille Ali faces an extra charge of facilitating a terrorist act, while Abdi Ali faces fourteen counts of the same offence.

The charges stem from the heinous terrorist attack on the Dusit D2 Hotel Complex on 15th January 2019, where four armed assailants and a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 21 innocent people and left several others with life-threatening injuries.

During trial, Prosecution presented evidence through 45 witnesses, and on the 21st January 2025, the court ruled that the accused had a case to answer. Judgment will be delivered on 22nd May 2025.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Corrupt officers have no place in govt, Murkomen says

He warned that National Government administration officers, NPS and the National Police Reservists engaging in corruption will carry their own cross when caught.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby groups in Kisumu condemn spat between County, National govt over devolution

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 24 – Kisumu County lobby group has condemned the ongoing spat between county and national leaders over devolution. The group demanded...

22 minutes ago

Top stories

TSC Medical Scheme Crisis Persists as SHA Declines to Onboard Teachers

The Minet-administered scheme has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers, who described it as a “mongrel system” riddled with inefficiencies, delays, and lack of compassion.

23 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen orders crackdown on grabbed public land

He also instructed that all public land should be properly titled, and squatters invading the said land be evicted immediately.

31 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Kenya elevate ties as Xi, Ruto hold talks

Xi said China's supersized market has always kept its door open to high-quality products from Kenya, adding that China encourages more capable Chinese enterprises...

51 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Wetang’ula to represent Kenya at Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican

Speaking as he led a group of Members of the National Assembly in offering their condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature in Nairobi, Wetang’ula said...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mathematics to remain compulsory in primary and Secondary Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has clarified that Mathematics will remain compulsory in primary and secondary schools. According to...

6 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) ‘Permissionless, borderless’ – How Bitcoin is boosting financial inclusion in Nairobi’s Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – A Nairobi-based cryptocurrency company is using Bitcoin to transform economic life in Kibera — Africa’s largest informal settlement —...

6 hours ago