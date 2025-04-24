DPP urges court to jail two accused over Dusit attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged the Kahawa Law Courts to convict and sentence two individuals linked to the 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack.

In submissions filed by Duncan Ondimu, the DPP argued that Prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Hussein Mohamed Abdille Ali and Mohamed Abdi Ali are jointly charged with conspiracy to commit an offence contrary to section 23(2) as read with section 23(4) of the prevention of Terrorism Act, Cap 59B(POTA) and committing a terrorist act contrary to section 4(2) of POTA.

Additionally, Abdille Ali faces an extra charge of facilitating a terrorist act, while Abdi Ali faces fourteen counts of the same offence.

The charges stem from the heinous terrorist attack on the Dusit D2 Hotel Complex on 15th January 2019, where four armed assailants and a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 21 innocent people and left several others with life-threatening injuries.

During trial, Prosecution presented evidence through 45 witnesses, and on the 21st January 2025, the court ruled that the accused had a case to answer. Judgment will be delivered on 22nd May 2025.