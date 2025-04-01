Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors over patient’s death

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1— Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors following the death of Lucy Wambui Kananu.

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ingonga’s office said that the four suspects will take plea on Wednesday at the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi, in connection with the death of Lucy Wambui Kananu

“The suspects—Robert Maweu Mutula, a surgeon; George Wakaria Njoroge; Lilian Edna Wanjiru, the proprietor of Body by Design; and the Body by Design hospital—failed to appear in court today[Tuesday],” the ODPP said.

According to the ODPP, the suspects were initially scheduled to take their plea Tuesday missed the court appearance, prompting the court to reschedule the hearing to Wednesday.

Senior Principal Magistrate Temu directed the suspects to be in court by 9:00am.

The Prosecution in the case is led by Maryanne Mwangi and Samson Ngetich.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Kenya Railways Boss Over 19-Year Delay in Retiree Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – A parliamentary oversight committee has summoned Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Philip Mainga to explain the 19-year delay...

7 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda’s envoy to Kenya urges global action against hate speech at symposium marking 31st commemoration of 1994 genocide

Ngoga urged global leaders to adopt proactive measures to prevent genocide and discrimination.

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC CEO Clashes with House Committee Over Recruit List Submission

Committee Vice Chairperson Charles Were insisted that the names must be presented for verification.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi hands over Public service docket to Mudavadi

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi on March 26, following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service in June...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale commits to full implementation of Universal Health Coverage

According to Duale, there have been individuals and institutions that were benefiting under the defunct NHIF that are derailing the uptake of the Social...

4 hours ago

County News

Kitui suspect in possession of police, NYS uniforms arrested

The haul also included three jungle belts, two pairs of APS trousers, three black berets, three jungle t-shirts, and four pairs of green socks.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

AU deploys panel of the Wise to Mediate South Sudan Crisis

The AUC said that the decision to deploy a mediation team to Juba, follows direct talks between the AU Chairperson and South Sudanese President...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

CS Duale says SHA to clear hospital claims by the 14th of each month

Duale made the commitment as he officially assumed office, taking over from his Environment counterpart Deborah Barasa.

5 hours ago