DPP approves manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors over patient’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1— Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) Renson Ingonga has approved manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors following the death of Lucy Wambui Kananu.

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

Ingonga’s office said that the four suspects will take plea on Wednesday at the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi, in connection with the death of Lucy Wambui Kananu

“The suspects—Robert Maweu Mutula, a surgeon; George Wakaria Njoroge; Lilian Edna Wanjiru, the proprietor of Body by Design; and the Body by Design hospital—failed to appear in court today[Tuesday],” the ODPP said.

According to the ODPP, the suspects were initially scheduled to take their plea Tuesday missed the court appearance, prompting the court to reschedule the hearing to Wednesday.

Senior Principal Magistrate Temu directed the suspects to be in court by 9:00am.

The Prosecution in the case is led by Maryanne Mwangi and Samson Ngetich.