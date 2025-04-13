DP Kindiki Warns Government Critics Against Rhetoric That Threatens National Unity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a warning to government critics, urging them to exercise restraint in their political rhetoric to avoid jeopardizing the country’s hard-won peace, unity, and stability.

During an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Kajiado county, Kindiki emphasized that while democracy encourages freedom of expression, it should not come at the cost of the nation’s cohesion.

“Even as we contribute to the growth of our democracy, even as we grow the democracy of our country, we must not endanger the stability, the unity, and the peace of our nation. It is possible to air your different views without hurting national stability, national peace, and national harmony,” said the Deputy President.

His remarks responding to a recent wave of criticism directed at the Kenya Kwanza administration over unmet promises, rising living costs, and increasing political dissent, including rallies and social media campaigns using slogans such as “Ruto must go.”

Kindiki called on the dissenting voices and vocal critics to pursue constructive engagement rather than inflaming tensions, warning that the country’s ongoing development efforts could be derailed by instability.

“Let me make it clear: the peace of Kenya, the stability of Kenya, the unity of Kenya takes paramount. It takes precedence over all other issues. The roads we are building, the electricity we are connecting, the jobs we are trying to get our young people all those things can be undermined if our national unity, national stability, and national peace are compromised,” he asserted.

“We must protect the gains we’ve made as a nation. Our freedom to speak should never be used to tear the nation apart,” DP Kindiki added.

Ruto’s dissent

During a church service in Elgeyo Marakwet today,President William Ruto has once again hit back at growing criticism over his administration’s performance, vowing to prove his doubters wrong by delivering on the promises he made during the 2022 election campaign.

Ruto dismissed ongoing public ridicule particularly the rising popularity of chants branding him a liar as political noise that will not derail his administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I hear some people are saying I am lying. Let me tell those claiming what we say cannot be fulfilled we will embarrass you very soon,” the president asserted.

The president was referencing the increasingly common interruptions during his public addresses, where hecklers have begun chanting “uongo” (lies), following failed promises from affordable healthcare to a lowered cost of living which remain largely unmet.

Ruto, who rose to power on a populist platform focused on the bottom-up economic model, remains under intense pressure as the country grapples with high inflation, increasing public debt and high unemployment burden.

However, Ruto insisted that unlike previous leaders, he is firmly focused on transforming the country and has no time for political theatrics.

“I’m not a mad man. I know exactly what I am doing. We are going to plan everything carefully and fulfil every commitment we made,” he said.

Yesterday, President Ruto compared the current wave of criticism to past political resistance faced by his predecessors, suggesting the hostility was not new.

“I’ve heard these chants before ‘Moi must go,’ and others. This ‘must go’ slogan is just a recycled song. There’s no problem,” he said during a burial service in Siaya County.

The President acknowledged the existence of the slogan but expressed indifference, emphasizing his commitment to the nation’s progress.​

“Criticism is normal. Now you are saying ‘Ruto Must Go.’ I have heard that several times. There was ‘Moi Must Go,’ and other subsequent leaders were also told they must go. ‘Must Go’ is just a normal song. There is no problem about it,” Ruto remarked. ​

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The “Ruto Must Go” slogan has gained momentum in recent months, with public demonstrations and protests erupting in various parts of the country.

The chants have grown increasingly popular at football matches, night clubs, weddings and other social gatherings. President Ruto even faced it in person, most recently during the World Safari Rally closing ceremony in Naivasha on 23 March, where his speech was repeatedly interrupted.