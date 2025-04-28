DP Kindiki Assures Equal Distribution of Development Projects Across the Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable distribution of development projects across all parts of the country to uplift the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking on Monday while commissioning the Maralal Municipality Market in Samburu West, Samburu County, the Deputy President emphasized the administration’s focus on transforming every region to drive national socio-economic growth.

“My work is to assist the President to deliver development to the people of Kenya, and I will ensure Samburu is not left behind and benefits from development like every other part of our country,” said Prof. Kindiki.

The Maralal Municipality Market, among more than 400 markets under construction nationwide, was funded at a cost of Sh73 million, with Samburu County contributing Sh23 million.

“It is helping our traders to get decent places to work. We promised to construct modern markets for small-scale traders and mama mboga to work in dignified places. The markets are equipped with cold rooms, special rooms for lactating mothers, playing areas for children, and ICT hubs that will be freely accessible to our youth,” the Deputy President stated.

In addition to commissioning the market, Prof. Kindiki inspected the near-complete Yamo Dam project. The government has spent Sh2.2 billion on the dam, which will hold 1.5 billion litres of water once completed. Only reticulation and piping works remain before residents can start benefiting from it.

“What is remaining is piping from the dam to the town. In one year, it will be complete, and the people of Samburu and Maralal will get a reliable source of water,” he assured.

Prof. Kindiki also announced that the tarmacking of the Maralal-Baragoi Road would commence soon, noting that funding had already been secured.

“We have the funds to tarmac the road, and the contractor will be here anytime from now,” he said.

The Deputy President further reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to end insecurity in the region, assuring residents of intensified efforts to eradicate banditry and restore lasting peace.

“We will not sleep pretty until peace and security is fully restored in Samburu,” Prof. Kindiki vowed.

Additionally, he noted that work on the Rumuruti Power Substation is being expedited to improve electricity supply in Maralal town and its environs, aiming to end frequent power outages.