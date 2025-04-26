Devolution PS advocates for greater community involvement in county projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Local communities will now have a big influence in development projects being implemented by county Governments.

This is after the establishment of community led project management committees, an initiative spearheaded by the State Department of Devolution under the Second Kenya Devolution Support Program.

Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon described the Project Management Committee as transformative in “restructuring how citizens at the community are involved and engaged” in influencing county-led development projects.

“The PMCs are established to ensure wananchi priorities inform projects to be implemented by counties. This will strengthen public participation across the counties,” he said during the closure of a workshop in Makueni.

The Committees will be composed of local community members elected or nominated by communities to oversight development projects initiated by counties.

“In the formation of PMCs, factors to consider include the project designers, the complexity of the system, the nature of the project including technical complexity, the number of users, and different activities and stakeholders to be coordinated,” the PS added.

Lenasalon lauded county governments for actively involving community members throughout the entire process — from project initiation to final handover.

“Counties that have pioneered community-led oversight structures have made a positive impact on the ground because county projects reflect community priorities and are worth emulating,” he stated.

The PS further highlighted that all community-led PMCs are furnished with all relevant information on the project including Bills of Quantities (BQs), contract agreements and other documentation to enable them to perform their oversight role effectively.

He challenged county officers to tailor the Committee’s work to reflect local realities.

“ Your role as PMC champions is central to cascading this vision, ensuring that every PMC established is grounded on legitimacy, clarity of mandate, and a shared purpose of serving the community.” Lenasalon added.

Makueni and Homa Bay Counties were recognized as model counties who have excelled in establishing effective project Management committees.