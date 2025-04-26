Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BOTTOM-UP

Devolution PS advocates for greater community involvement in county projects

Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon described the Project Management Committee as transformative in “restructuring how citizens at the community are involved and engaged” in influencing county-led development projects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Local communities will now have a big influence in development projects being implemented by county Governments.

This is after the establishment of community led project management committees, an initiative spearheaded by the State Department of Devolution under the Second Kenya Devolution Support Program.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon described the Project Management Committee as transformative in “restructuring how citizens at the community are involved and engaged” in influencing county-led development projects.

“The PMCs are established to ensure wananchi priorities inform projects to be implemented by counties. This will strengthen public participation across the counties,” he said during the closure of a workshop in Makueni.

The Committees will be composed of local community members elected or nominated by communities to oversight development projects initiated by counties.

“In the formation of PMCs, factors to consider include the project designers, the complexity of the system, the nature of the project including technical complexity, the number of users, and different activities and stakeholders to be coordinated,” the PS added.

Lenasalon lauded county governments for actively involving community members throughout the entire process — from project initiation to final handover.

“Counties that have pioneered community-led oversight structures have made a positive impact on the ground because county projects reflect community priorities and are worth emulating,” he stated.

The PS further highlighted that all community-led PMCs are furnished with all relevant information on the project including Bills of Quantities (BQs), contract agreements and other documentation to enable them to perform their oversight role effectively.

He challenged county officers to tailor the Committee’s work to reflect local realities.

“ Your role as PMC champions is central to cascading this vision, ensuring that every PMC established is grounded on legitimacy, clarity of mandate, and a shared purpose of serving the community.” Lenasalon added.

Makueni and Homa Bay Counties were recognized as model counties who have excelled in establishing effective project Management committees.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Private sector challenges MPs to make bold reforms in Finance Bill 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) is pushing for reforms in the Finance Bill 2025 to foster industrial resilience,...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Murkomen Accuses Uhuru of Exploiting Youth’s Plight to Taint Ruto Regime

NAIROBI, Kenya April 26 – Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has told off former president Uhuru Kenyatta for calling on the youth...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kiraitu’s party unveils musician ‘Karish’ as candidate in Mbeere North by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Devolution Empowerment Party of Kenya wants a break from its relationship with the ruling Kenya Kwanza government, accusing...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) ODM leader Raila Odinga defends Orengo and Nyong’o over their remarks on the broad-based government

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market closed indefinitely over hygiene violations

City Manager Abala Wanga informed members of the public, traders and stakeholders that the move is a public health intervention.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto concludes 4-day state visit to China with tour of research institutions

The President began the day's activities by visiting the Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited headquarters in Ningde City.

1 day ago

Africa

Kindiki in Uganda for Extraordinary Summit on Somalia Peace Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is in Uganda attending the Extra-Ordinary summit of the troops contributing countries to the African...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers suits seeking removal of Supreme Court judges, including Koome, to the CJ for empanelment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – The High Court has referred petitions seeking the removal of Supreme Court judges, Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko,...

1 day ago