DCI warns public against filing false missing person reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kenya has urged members of the public to refrain from filing false missing persons reports at various police stations across the country.

In a statement the DCI warned the public that filing false missing persons reports is misleading and amounts to criminal conspiracy.

“Some of these reports, upon thorough investigation, have been revealed to be fabricated claims rather than genuine cases of missing persons,” said the DCI in a statement issued on Thursday.

The investigative agency stated that a case was filed by Zain Tarip at Akila Police Station reporting that his nephew,Idd Mubarak Rashid had gone missing on the night of April 3.

DCI stated that Rashid had in fact eloped with his girlfriend, an individual reportedly disapproved of by his uncle upon conducting thorough investigative interviews.

The investigative agency stated that the abduction narrative was entirely false and designed to conceal the elopement.

DCI noted that Rashid reappeared on Wednesday, claiming he had been abducted and held against his will by two unidentified men.

In a similar case the DCI stated that Nusu Wako was reported missing on April 4 under suspicious circumstances.

“A crack team of detectives smoked Wako out of her hideout with her boyfriend, Doyo Gufu, and were subsequently taken into custody at Lang’ata Police Station,” the DCI stated.

The investigative agency has since warned that individuals found guilty of filing false reports will face legal action.

The Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public safety while holding accountable those who abuse the justice system.