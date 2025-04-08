CS Ogamba launches scholarship program for children living with disabilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, has unveiled INUKA, an education sponsorship program by KPC Foundation that caters for children living with disabilities from across the country.

The INUKA program provides secondary school sponsorships to bright and needy students with disabilities from all 47 counties, recruiting two students per county annually.

The support extended to beneficiaries includes tuition fees, uniforms, assistive learning devices and mentorship to ease their integration into the productive workforce.

To date, the program has benefited over 745 scholars at a cumulative cost of over Sh120 Million.

Speaking during the launch event held at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), the Education CS reaffirmed the Government’s commitment towards inclusive and equitable education for all, while commending KPC Foundation for its commitment to empowering children living with disabilities through education.

“The National Survey on Children with Disabilities and Special Needs in Education conducted in 2018 estimated that approximately 11.4 percent of children aged 3-21 in Kenya have disabilities. That percentage translates to 2,489,252 children. The survey further identified several challenges faced by children with disabilities in their education journey including lack of accessible infrastructure and inadequate training for tutors who handle them. These challenges have resulted in low enrolment rates and high dropout rates among these vulnerable groups” he said.

“Despite the challenges, the Government remains committed to ensuring that no child is left behind. Initiatives such as INUKA are crucial to bridging these gaps and exemplifying the power of collective action’’ he added.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education also announced that his Ministry will audit all learning institutions to ensure they are compliant with requirements for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

On her part, the KPC Board Chairperson – Mrs. Faith Bett Boinett – stated, “The reality in the education sphere in our country is that thousands of students are forced to share the limited resources available. The situation is particularly dire for students with disability who require additional support to integrate into the education system.’’

‘‘It is against this backdrop that the KPC Foundation has seized the opportunity to contribute to the national empowerment of Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) through educating disabled students under the INUKA Program.’’ She added.

KPC Managing Director, Mr. Joe Sang, emphasized the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive society where students with disabilities can access quality education and unlock their full potential.

‘‘As a Company, we identified the challenges that children with disabilities face in their pursuit for education and remained steadfast in our endeavor to make a difference in their lives by ensuring that irrespective of their disabilities and financial limitations, they stand an equal opportunity to quality education for self-reliance and to transform the quality of their lives,” Sang noted.

Sang reaffirmed that education is a key pillar of KPC Foundation’s CSR strategy, aligning with the national agenda of promoting equal opportunities for all, while emphasizing the crucial role of partnerships with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education and sector players in ensuring the program’s success and sustainability.

Alongside the official launch of the INUKA program, KPC Foundation also unveiled an annual mentorship program, designed to enhance student retention, improve academic performance, and equip scholars with the necessary skills to transition into successful careers. The mentorship program will upskill 370 students annually.

As part of progression of the INUKA program, the KPC Foundation recently operationalized INUKA PLUS, an extension of INUKA that will extend support beyond secondary school education, offering university, college and TVET scholarships to the top-performing students from the secondary school program.

The Foundation will invest KES 41 Million annually for the INUKA PLUS program and a cumulative KES 160 Million for the four years of study. The first cohort of INUKA PLUS beneficiaries comprising 25 students were awarded scholarships in December 2024.