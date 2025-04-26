CS Murkomen Vows Action in Organ Harvesting Probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 26 – The government will take firm action against anyone found culpable in the ongoing investigations into alleged human trafficking and illegal organ harvesting in the country.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen pledged to act on the findings of competent investigative agencies and the recommendations of a taskforce formed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Speaking after commissioning the newly built DCI Machakos County office on Friday, Murkomen said while the ministry is seized of the matter, organ transplant procedures fall under specialised medical practice regulated by oversight agencies.

“We will be guided by the reports from agencies such as the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and others, and those found culpable will face the full force of the law,” the CS said.

During the final day of his tour of the Lower Eastern Region, at a public stakeholders’ forum dubbed Jukwaa la Usalama in Machakos County, Murkomen emphasised that the ministry would act promptly once an official complaint is lodged and investigations confirm wrongdoing.

“If the specialised agencies reveal transgressions, widespread anomalies, or fraud, the long arm of the law will not spare anyone, regardless of their status in society,” he said.

Murkomen praised Health CS Duale’s decision to form a taskforce to probe the allegations and chart the way forward. He disclosed that no specific complaints had been received so far but assured that any reports would be escalated to police and sector regulators for further action.

The CS also addressed concerns over patient safety in public and private hospitals, referencing recent incidents at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

“Thorough investigations are underway, and we will act based on the findings,” he said.

Murkomen stressed the importance of installing CCTV cameras in all health facilities, stating that surveillance would aid ongoing probes, enhance security, and help detect patterns of misconduct.

He further urged all businesses, especially healthcare providers, to install CCTV systems to assist in curbing crime.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI Director Amin Mohamed are expected to issue a report on the investigations once they are complete.

Murkomen was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich, and other senior security officials.