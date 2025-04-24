Connect with us

CS Murkomen orders crackdown on grabbed public land

He also instructed that all public land should be properly titled, and squatters invading the said land be evicted immediately.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered a crackdown on grabbed public land.

Murkomen who kicked off the ‘Jukwaa La Usalama’, Lower Eastern Region counties tour in Kitui county, raised alarm over the growing appetite to seize government property, especially police and prisons land.

“Land is a very emotive matter and a source of insecurity. Public land grabbed must be recovered and properly titled,” he said.

He promised to work closely with the Ministry of Lands to survey and ensure all government land is properly documented.

“The administrative units must ensure public land is protected and documents are up to date,” stated the CS.

He noted that the matter is also rampant with communal and private land, especially group ranches at the coastal region and now Lower Eastern.

“Many reported cases even here in Kitui County are about land issues and it’s a security threat arising from clashes between farmers and herders,” said the CS.

He tied this thorny issue with that of boundary disputes, saying it has strained relationship between counties and constituencies.

“This debate should be escalated to Parliament, because it is about resources. Kitui, for instance, has a boundary issue with Tana River and it’s not different in other counties,” he noted.  

On the issue of human-wildlife conflict, the CS noted that encroachment on national reserves is a worrying trend.

He vowed to enhance security around ecosystems such as the Mwingi Game Reserve which are critical conservation areas.

“We will work closely with the county government to deploy county rangers or the KWS to protect the reserves and curb criminal activities, such as illegal firearms, fights over pasture among others,” affirmed Murkomen.

He disclosed that Kitui county has 240 National Police Reservists (NPRs) who play a key role in the reduction of crime.

The CS pitched for regular consultations in assessing the delivery of government services and enhancement of security.

“We are listening to the public through these engagements to get feedback and also solutions to some of the protracted challenges,” said the CS.

