Kenya

CS Kagwe warns miraa cartels amid farmer exploitation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 12 – Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned miraa cartels against exploiting farmers by purchasing the stimulant at meagre prices locally and reselling it at exorbitant rates in export markets, particularly Somalia.

Speaking in Meru, Kagwe condemned the unethical practices of certain traders who have been buying miraa from Kenyan farmers at as low as Sh200 per kilogram and selling it in Somalia for up to Sh7,000 per kilogram.

He emphasized that such disparities are unacceptable and detrimental to the livelihoods of local farmers.

“​It’s disheartening to see our farmers toil day and night, only for middlemen to reap massive profits at their expense. This exploitation must end, and we are committed to ensuring fair pricing for our farmers,” he stated.

Following grievances raised by farmers, the Ministry recently revised the official farmgate prices for miraa.

In the reviewed market prices, Grade 1 miraa will retail at Sh1,300 per kilogram, up from Sh700. Grade 2 miraa’s price has increased to Sh700 from Sh350, while the Alele variety will now cost Sh1,000 per kilogram, up from Sh500 .​

These adjustments follow a week-long export boycott by farmers protesting the low prices offered by exporters. The Miraa Pricing Formula Committee, established under the Crops (Miraa) Regulations, 2023, was tasked with reviewing production costs and advising on the new pricing structure.​

Despite the government’s intervention, some traders have resisted the new pricing, leaving farmers struggling to sell their produce. In Meru’s Igembe region, farmers have reported difficulties in finding buyers willing to pay the revised prices, leading to significant post-harvest losses.​

Kagwe vowed to take decisive action against cartels manipulating the miraa market. He urged all stakeholders to adhere to the new pricing guidelines to ensure the sustainability of the miraa industry and protect the interests of Kenyan farmers.​

The miraa sector is a significant contributor to Kenya’s economy, generating approximately Sh13 billion annually. Kenya primarily exports miraa to Somalia, Israel, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In this article:, , ,
