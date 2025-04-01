Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

CS Duale says SHA to clear hospital claims by the 14th of each month

Duale made the commitment as he officially assumed office, taking over from his Environment counterpart Deborah Barasa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has assured healthcare providers that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will now process and settle hospital claims by the 14th of each month.

This move aims to streamline payments and alleviate financial strain on healthcare facilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Duale made the commitment on Tuesday as he officially assumed office, taking over from his Environment counterpart Deborah Barasa.

On his first day in office, Duale outlined an ambitious roadmap to revamp the country’s healthcare system, prioritizing financial accountability, improved service delivery, and enhanced patient care.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring efficiency and accessibility in public healthcare services.

In line with President William Ruto’s directives, Duale announced increased financial support for critical care and cancer treatment.

Effective April 1, 2025, rebates for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds will rise to Sh28,000 per day.

Additionally, oncology patients will benefit from an enhanced treatment package of Sh550,000 per individual, significantly improving access to cancer care.

Addressing long-standing workforce concerns, Duale pledged to fast-track all pending human resource issues within the ministry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He emphasized collaboration with stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions for the sector.

To strengthen the supply of essential medicines and medical commodities, the CS set an ambitious target to increase the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) order fill rate to 90 percent.

To achieve this, Duale disclosed that the government has allocated Sh1.5 billion in the Supplementary Budget to recapitalize KEMSA.

Additionally, negotiations are underway for a Sh5 billion credit facility to ensure commodity security, support local manufacturing, and enable bulk procurement to reduce costs.

Duale also vowed to address systemic inefficiencies in healthcare service delivery.

A key part of this strategy is the establishment of a fully operational 24/7 TaifaCare call center, accessible via the toll-free number 147, to handle patient and provider inquiries.

Looking ahead to digital transformation, the CS announced plans to digitize all public health facilities by October 1, 2025, a move aimed at improving service efficiency and accessibility nationwide

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

South Sudan did not instruct Raila to meet with Museveni: Kiir’s Spokesperson David Majur

Raila, who was appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, stated upon returning from Entebbe that Kiir's administration had...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares directive for parents to pay school fees through eCitizen as unconstitutional

Justice Chacha Mwita indicated that there was no public participation in the matter and prohibited the government from enforcing the directive.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says he prevented Gachagua’s impeachmnent twice

The President disclosed that Gachagua antagonised and alienated fellow elected leaders in his two-year stint as Deputy President, leading to his ouster.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto dares critics to develop their own vision, policies

"These citizens are not fools, they know who delivers on their promise and who is propagates idle talk, conflict and deception," the Head of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New hope for Goreti as she is gifted a brand-new home in Ugenya

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, the Widows received essential support to improve their lives and provide for their families.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Turkana leaders oppose plan to integrate refugees with neighbouring communities

Local leaders have warned that the refugee integration plan could lead to conflicts with host communities already grappling with a food and water crisis

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyans in earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand directed to register in Bangkok Embassy for assistance

The PS has further called on Kenyans in the two countries to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas for their safety.

7 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua challenges Ruto’s Mount Kenya Record ahead of Presidential Tour

Speaking during a surprise visit to Wangige, Kiambu County, Gachagua, who was impeached from office in October 2024, urged his former boss to launch...

18 hours ago