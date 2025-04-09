CS Duale presides over 2024/2025 Performance Contract signing with SAGAS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Wednesday presided over the Performance Contract signing ceremony for the Financial Year 2024/2025 with Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) and Regulatory Bodies under the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the event, Duale emphasized the crucial role of performance contracting within the public sector framework, highlighting that it ensures institutions have clear, measurable targets aligned with national priorities.

This initiative, he noted, fosters accountability and a results-oriented culture across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“We are at a critical juncture in the health sector, The expectations placed upon us by His Excellency the President and the people of Kenya are high, especially as we work towards implementing the Social Health Insurance (SHI) schemes under TaifaCare,” Duale stated urging the Agencies not to leave room for mistakes.

This year’s performance contracts prioritize the rollout of SHI and other flagship programs essential for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Duale underscored the urgency of these initiatives, which are key to improving healthcare in the country.

The CS called upon all SAGAs under the Ministry of Health to uphold integrity at all levels vowing to fight corruption ruthlessly.

The signing ceremony marks the next phase following earlier contract signings with the President and Cabinet Secretaries, and the former Health Cabinet Secretary with the two Principal Secretaries.

Although the signing experienced some delays due to the validation and vetting processes, implementation has already begun in many institutions, demonstrating a strong commitment to this initiative.

Duale urged institutional heads to ensure that performance targets are cascaded down to directorates and divisions, encouraging a culture of appraising staff against these targets to enhance service delivery.

He also articulated key principles for operational success, including mutual respect, integrity, clear communication, teamwork, and diligent resource utilization.

Acknowledging the challenges presented by resource constraints and the recent USG Stop Work Order effective January 19th, 2025, the Cabinet Secretary called for innovation, efficiency, and responsible stewardship of resources.

He emphasized the importance of supporting the Ministry’s Planning Department and maintaining prompt and accurate performance reporting.

The CS reiterated the crucial role each agency plays in executing the national Health Agenda, a cornerstone of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). He encouraged all stakeholders to remain focused and resolute in their efforts to achieve the health sector’s objectives.

As Kenya continues to strive towards comprehensive healthcare reform, this commitment to accountability and service delivery sets a strong foundation for the future