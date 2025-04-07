Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale launches NHIF Pending Claims Verification Committee

Duale challenged the Committee to carry out a thorough and objective review of all outstanding claims and recommend for payment only those that are genuine.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Monday morning presided over the inauguration of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Pending Medical Claims Verification Committee at Afya House, Nairobi.

Established through Kenya Gazette Notice No. 4069 of 28th March 2025, the Committee is mandated to scrutinize and verify pending medical claims submitted to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) between July 1 2022 and September 30 2024, and to make recommendations to the Ministry of Health regarding the settlement of verified claims, among other responsibilities.

While expressing confidence in the newly inaugurated team, Duale challenged the Committee to carry out a thorough and objective review of all outstanding claims and recommend for payment only those that are genuine.

He emphasized that although the Government is aware of the financial challenges facing some healthcare providers, transparency, accountability, and value for money must remain central to the verification process.

“This Committee is a critical step towards restoring public trust in the health financing system. We must ensure that every shilling spent delivers real health outcomes, in line with the Government’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” the CS stated.

Committee Chairperson James Masiro, while acknowledging the importance and urgency of the task ahead, assured the Ministry of the team’s commitment to deliver results within the given timelines.

He stressed the need for teamwork, integrity, and diligence, noting the sensitivity of the assignment and the expectations of stakeholders across the health sector.

“We are aware that the success of this process hinges on our ability to work collaboratively and uphold the highest standards of integrity. We are committed to ensuring that the Committee earns and sustains the trust placed in it,” Masiro stated.

