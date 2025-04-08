Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale Confirms 6 Deaths from 97 Cholera Cases Across Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized the need for heightened hygiene measures and community vigilance as surveillance and response efforts were intensified nationwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The Ministry of Health has confirmed a cholera outbreak affecting parts of the country, with 97 reported cases and six deaths across Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to confirm a cholera outbreak currently affecting parts of the country. Cholera is a serious disease that can lead to rapid dehydration and potentially death if left untreated,” Duale noted.

Migori County is the most affected, with 53 cases and one confirmed death. The outbreak has been reported in the sub-counties of Suna East, Suna West, Kuria East, and Kuria West.

“Most patients have recovered; two remain hospitalized,” Duale stated.

In Kisumu County, 32 cases and four fatalities have been confirmed. The hardest-hit sub-counties are Nyando and Muhoroni.

Meanwhile, Nairobi County has recorded 12 cases and one death, with affected areas including Kasarani, Embakasi East, Embakasi Central, Roysambu, Kibra, and Dagoretti South.

The Ministry, in collaboration with county governments, has rolled out a multi-pronged response involving enhanced surveillance, contact tracing, and health worker training.

“We are on high alert in all counties. Surveillance activities have been stepped up, as well as intensified community awareness. Any alerts are responded to in a timely manner” said Duale.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health, stating that they are working to ensure that every Kenyan is protected from emerging public health threats.

Additional measures include dissemination of information via community health promoters, distribution of Information, Education, and Communication materials, and enforcement of water hygiene and food safety protocols.

“Cholera can cause rapid dehydration and death.At the first signs of diarrhea, start taking Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and seek medical care from the nearest health facility,” said Duale.

