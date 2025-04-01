Connect with us

CS Duale commits to full implementation of Universal Health Coverage

According to Duale, there have been individuals and institutions that were benefiting under the defunct NHIF that are derailing the uptake of the Social Health Authority

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – New health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has committed to the full implementation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) while promising to eliminate fraudsters who he says are derailing the government agenda of prioritizing health for all.

Speaking when he took over the health docket, Duale said he has the full backing of President William Ruto in making sure the health docket works for the betterment of all, lauding the foundation set by his predecessors CSs Susan Nakhumicha and Deborah Barasa.

According to Duale, there have been individuals and institutions that were benefiting under the defunct NHIF that are derailing the uptake of the Social Health Authority and Insurance, noting that he is a bulldozer who will clear the way off anyone trying to slow down the government agenda.

Duale has also committed to working with unions to find amicable solutions that will take them off the streets and into boardrooms where he believes issues must be solved.

The new CS asked for support from Kenyans, assuring them that the president’s pet project would work to solve the myriads of issues that have also led a majority to hold harambees to cater for healthcare.

Duale has announced an enhancement of the ICU and HDU limit to Sh28,000 per day while the oncology limit has been raised to Sh550,000.

