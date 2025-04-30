Connect with us

Waititu was charged on July 29, 2019 with fraud, conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, money laundering and abuse of office/CFM-FILE

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Court to rule on Waititu’s bail pending appeal on May 8

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption-related charges. The court, however, gave him an alternative option to pay a fine of Sh53.5 million or serve the custodial sentence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The High Court is set to deliver a ruling on May 8 on whether former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu will be released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

Trial Judge Justice Lucy Njuguna reserved her ruling after both parties filed their respective submissions.

His conviction stemmed from funds he allegedly received from the Kiambu County government, which had been allocated for road construction projects.

Waititu was convicted and sentenced alongside his wife, Susan Waititu, and a contractor, James Chege

