Court to rule on Waititu’s bail pending appeal on May 8

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The High Court is set to deliver a ruling on May 8 on whether former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu will be released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

Trial Judge Justice Lucy Njuguna reserved her ruling after both parties filed their respective submissions.

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption-related charges. The court, however, gave him an alternative option to pay a fine of Sh53.5 million or serve the custodial sentence.

His conviction stemmed from funds he allegedly received from the Kiambu County government, which had been allocated for road construction projects.

Waititu was convicted and sentenced alongside his wife, Susan Waititu, and a contractor, James Chege