Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi

Court to give directions on petition against pending bills audit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – The High Court has scheduled April 25 for directions in a petition challenging the legality of the committee appointed by President William Ruto to audit the country’s ballooning pending bills, now estimated at Sh6.9 trillion.

Human rights organization Operation Linda Jamii, through lawyer Frederick Ogola, filed the suit arguing that the committee’s formation lacks transparency and raises constitutional concerns.

Appearing before Justice Grace Nzioka on Wednesday, Ogola emphasized the urgent economic threat posed by the mounting unpaid bills.

He told the court that the county governments owe Sh182 billion, while the national government has failed to pay Sh516 billion, contributing to a deepening fiscal crisis.

“The country is staring at a serious economic problem. The formation of this committee must be scrutinized for its legality and effectiveness in addressing the real issue,” Ogola submitted.

Justice Nzioka directed that the petition be served to the National Treasury, the Attorney General, the Auditor General, and the National Assembly.

She ordered that all parties file their responses ahead of the mention date set for April 25, when further directions will be issued.

