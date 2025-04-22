Court sides with DPP, denies bond to terror suspects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The Kahawa Law Courts has denied bond to three individuals facing terror-related charges.

Principal magistrate Gideon Kiage ruled in favour of the Prosecution, led by Duncan Ondimu in finding that there are compelling reasons to restrict the accused persons’ rights due to the seriousness of the case.

“This is a serious matter which the defence does not deny. Given the nature of the attack and the gravity of the charges, the court finds the prosecution’s concerns valid and grounded in precedent related to this case,” ruled Hon. Kiage.

The court was informed that the suspects were involved in an attack against Kenyan security officers following the arrest of one of the accused, Isaq Cabdi Xasan alias Issack Mohammed.

During that attack, one police officer lost his life, another sustained serious injury, and two firearms were taken. Isaq Cabdi Xasan, a Somali national, and Kenyan nationals Noor Yakub Ali and Yusuf Maalim, are accused of conspiring to commit a terrorist act in Mandera town on or before 18th of February 2025.

They are also charged with being members of the outlawed terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Following the suspects plea taking two weeks ago, Kiage deferred the decision on bail and bond for 30 days to allow Prosecution to finalize disclosures and secure any evidence they intend to rely upon.