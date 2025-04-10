Court rejects petition to compel govt to release individuals reportedly abducted by police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The High Court has rejected a petition seeking to compel the government to release individuals reportedly abducted by police.

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the claims were unsubstantiated and had not met the burden of proof.

“They did not establish that the seven individuals are in the custody of the respondents, nor did they satisfy the court that the seven, along with an eighth individual, are being illegally detained by either known or unknown persons,” the court observed.